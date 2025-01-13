Trump Snags A Surprisingly Big Name To Perform At His Inauguration

The next American president is turning to a former American Idol for next week’s inauguration.

A leaked program detailing the order of entertainers for Donald Trump’s second inaugural celebration shows that country singer Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at the event.

The “Before He Cheats” singer will perform the patriotic anthem alongside the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, news outletsconfirmed.

According to a photo of the program posted Monday on social media, Underwood’s song will come right after JD Vance is sworn in as vice president and before Trump takes his own oath of office.

People notes that Underwood previously sought to avoid associating herself with any politician or political party.

Underwood told The Guardian in 2019 that she tries to “stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins.”

She added: “It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

Underwood’s presence means Trump’s 2025 inauguration might have more star power than the one in 2017, where the biggest names included 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood.

But many people on social media weren’t singing Underwood’s praises after learning about her presence at next week’s inauguration.

The woman who wrote a song bragging about committing multiple acts of felony vandalism will fit right in with this den of criminals — Howard ✡. 🟦🇮🇱🎗 (@HowardA_AtLaw) January 13, 2025

I don't want anyone to be surprised that the white woman Oklahoma who sings country is going to support the racist, rapist, convicted felon and head of the republican party. You are only upsetting yourself by bring shocked. — Gimme A Kiss Big Daddy You So Pretty (@RegularBlack_) January 13, 2025

Carrie Underwood is preforming at Trump’s inauguration so I’m blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music. 😡 pic.twitter.com/bkZuNNeil4 — Suzie rizzo (@Suzierizzo1) January 13, 2025

When is Lara Trump performing? — Al Vandelay (@Conservagator) January 13, 2025

