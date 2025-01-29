Trump Snubs Bill Gates With HIV Funding Cut

As President Donald Trump uses his executive authority to smash and slash programs that do not conform to his America First ideals, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) was yet another foreign aid program put on the chopping block for a 90-day period.

Just several weeks ago, Trump had a highly anticipated meeting with tech giant Bill Gates. In a “wide-ranging” conversation, they discussed global public health.

Trump seemed especially eager to fast-track an HIV vaccine and was reportedly “excited” about the concept–much like what was done with the COVID-19 vaccine during his first term. Trump also expressed interest in eradicating polio.

Characteristically, however, the 47th president made a 180 and pulled funding for one of the most impactful HIV interventions in history as part of his sweeping first-day executive orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program, which heralds a $6.5 billion annual budget, is estimated to have saved over 25 million lives since President George W. Bush started it in 2003.

Now, medicine already on the shelves, mostly in developing countries, is not being administered, and appointments are being canceled.

The New York Times says that their sources on the ground asked not to be named out of fear of “retribution.” Health officials in other countries who depend on the US are reportedly “in shock” because their “lifesaving mission...has been breached.”

The pause on PEPFAR, which some officials fear may be permanent, is one element of President Trump’s withdrawal from the global health community, which also includes his decision to exit the US from the World Health Organization.

The Trump administration’s view of foreign aid is that the US should not give other countries aid unless there is a “return for the American people,” State spokesperson Tammy Bruce told NPR on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Grift, a political scientist at the University College London, who directs the Centre on US Politics, said about Trump’s first week in office, “This is the transactional nature of the ‘America First’ foreign policy. It’s not values based. It’s about America throwing its weight around and extracting concessions.”

The Gates Foundation explains its mission is to “help all people lead healthy, productive lives,” especially in developing countries, “guided by the belief that every life has equal value.”

Bill Gates has not commented on the cut, but his foundation has avidly supported PEPFAR.