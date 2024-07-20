Trump speaks to Zelensky, pledges to 'end the war' with Russia

A week after surviving an assassination attempt, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he spoke Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by telephone, and pledged to end Ukraine's war with Russia. While Trump has repeatedly claimed he would end the war quickly if elected, his frequent praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reluctance to directly criticise the Russian invasion and suggestions to back away from NATO deeply concern Ukraine's allies.

"I appreciate President Zelensky for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity."

The United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in military assistance for Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 -- though a Trump victory in the November election would put Washington's continued support into question.

