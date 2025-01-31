Trump special envoy to meet in Venezuela with Nicolás Maduro

Tom Phillips Latin America correspondent
·3 min read
<span>Richard Grenell at the White House on 4 September 2020.</span><span>Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images</span>
Richard Grenell at the White House on 4 September 2020.Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Donald Trump special envoy has flown to Venezuela to hold talks with its authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro, fuelling fresh speculation of a possible deal between the two governments.

Richard Grenell, a prominent Maga cheerleader and diplomat who was the US ambassador to Germany during Trump’s first term, was set to land in Caracas on Friday, according to CNN.

Venezuela’s communications ministry confirmed the meeting in a post on Telegram.

Grenell hinted at the trip last week, after the new US president’s inauguration, writing on X: “Donald Trump is President of the United States, again. And diplomacy is back. I’ve spoken to multiple officials in Venezuela today and will begin meetings early tomorrow morning. Talking is a tactic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefano Pozzebon, a Colombia-based reporter who covers Venezuela for CNN, reported that Grenell and Maduro were expected to discuss deportation flights to Venezuela.

Reports of Grenell’s first overseas mission rekindled suspicions that the businessman author of The Art of a Deal could be plotting some kind of agreement with Maduro, who recently extended his rule despite widespread suspicions that he lost last year’s presidential election.

Related: ‘A real wild card’: experts struggle to predict Trump’s stance on Venezuela

The Venezuelan dictator hinted he might accept such a deal after Trump’s re-election last November, publicly reaching out to a politician he once called “a miserable racist cowboy”.

“In his first government … Trump wasn’t good to us [but] this is a new start,” Maduro said, in reference to Trump’s attempt to overthrow him with a “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions and military threats. At his 10 January swearing-in, Maduro again hinted he was open to talks, declaring: “I’m a man of dialogue. I know how to listen and I know how to learn.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Any deal between Trump and Maduro – which would probably involve deporting Venezuelan migrants from the US, Washington turning a blind eye to the collapse of Venezuela’s democracy, and US access to Venezuela’s huge oil reserves – would prove highly controversial, not least among Republicans in Florida, which boasts more than 3 million Latino voters.

After Grenell’s trip to Caracas was reported, Republican senator Rick Scott, Florida’s former governor, wrote on X: “I hope that during today’s visit, the only thing Richard Grenell focuses on is demanding the return of the kidnapped Americans, ensuring that Maduro takes back the thugs and gang members in our country, and finding a new country for Maduro, [interior minister] Diosdado [Cabello], and anyone else involved in this thuggish regime to relocate to ASAP.”

An understanding between Trump and Maduro is far from assured. Trump’s administration contains several key proponents of his failed “maximum pressure” Venezuela policy, including the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and the special envoy for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, as he set off on a five-country tour of Central America, Rubio attacked the “illegitimate regimes” in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, accusing them of “intentionally amplifying the chaos” in the Americas.

Earlier this month Trump publicly recognized Edmundo González, the apparent winner of last year’s election in Venezuela, as the country’s president-elect and called Maduro’s opponents “freedom fighters”.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Go Find Another Sucker Nation’: Trump Fires Off Fresh Threat to Ten More Countries

    President Donald Trump took to social media on Thursday night to threaten 10 more countries with tariffs if they replace the U.S. dollar as their reserve currency. “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. D

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • Trump Fuels Crazy D.C. Plane Crash Theories With Insult to Army Pilots

    President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

    President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.

  • Mexican President Takes Fight Over ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to Google

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rebuked Google’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps in a Wednesday press conference. After President Donald Trump issued an executive order changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in all government references, Sheinbaum called into question the legality of the move and said she intends to write a letter to Google challenging the decision. “By the way, we are also going to ask for ‘América Mexicana’ to appear on the map. When you wr

  • Stephen Colbert Wrecks Donald Trump’s ‘Common Sense' Plane Crash Spin With 1 Brutal Line

    The "Late Show" host tore into the president's blame game following the deadly airplane crash in Washington, D.C.

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • 'Complete Chaos': Fox News Host Scorches Trump White House In Blistering Takedown

    Jessica Tarlov knocked Jesse Watters over his sarcastic remark on federal workers that have been offered buyouts by the president's administration.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • Whoopi Goldberg Schools Trump Press Secretary With A Brutal Lesson On 'Wokeness'

    "The View" host said Karoline Leavitt's comments at her first press briefing "really pissed" her off.

  • ‘Probably Did’: RFK Jr. Chokes When Pressed on His Wild Claim About What Causes Lyme Disease

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conceded Wednesday he “probably did” once say that Lyme disease is a “military-engineered bioweapon.” Kennedy’s answer came in response to a fiery line of questioning by Sen. Michael Bennet at his confirmation hearing to become Donald Trump’s health secretary. The Colorado senator—like his Democratic colleagues—asserted that Kennedy’s views on vaccines and diseases were too radical to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Nicolle Wallace Says Trump Funding Freeze Stunt Has A Huge Silver Lining

    The MSNBC host found a profound upside to the president’s attempt to halt government programs.

  • 30 metre-long B.C. fence along stretch of U.S. border sparks international investigation

    Update — Jan. 30, 2025: The Delta police department said the fence was taken down Thursday morning after the police chief's city manager met and concluded that it should be removed.An unguarded, black chain-link fence erected in B.C. along the U.S.-Canada border is now the subject of an international investigation and could be in violation of a more than 200-year-old treaty, according to one immigration lawyer.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, was put up at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsaw

  • Musk and allies have reportedly seized key HR office - and skipped past officials to send mass resignation email

    Musk has reportedly installed several allies in the Office of Personnel Management as he seeks to significant cut the federal workforce

  • Bernie Sanders Confronts RFK Jr. With His Anti-Vax Onesies in Surreal Senate Scene

    Bernie Sanders angrily attacked RFK Jr. over the sale of baby clothes with anti-vaxxers slogans being sold by a children’s health group that Donald Trump’s pick for health chief founded. The Vermont senator showed lawmakers at Wednesday’s confirmation photos of two baby onesies with the words, “No Vax, No Problem” and “Unvaxxed, Unafraid.” He then urged Kennedy to agree that, considering his insistence that he was not against vaccines, he would take the items of clothing off the market.

  • FAA Administrator Quit on Jan. 20 After Elon Musk Told Him to Resign

    The Federal Aviation Administration’s leader stepped down on Jan. 20, months after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. The move by Michael Whitaker means the FAA has no Senate-confirmed leader for one of the biggest crises in its history because he quit before Donald Trump took office. Whitaker ran the FAA for just a year but announced in December that he would step down on Jan. 20, as the new president was sworn in.

  • A top legal expert says that Trump’s decision to fire the head of the NLRB is ‘completely unprecedented’: ‘Workers need to buckle up’

    Trump’s decision to fire Gwynne Wilcox effectively shuts down the NLRB’s ability to function.