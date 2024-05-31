Trump speech: ‘If they can do this to me they can do this to anyone’

Donald Trump made jibes at migration, Joe Biden planning to 'ban cars' and stories about crime in McDonald's in his first public speech post-conviction
After a night to reflect, Donald Trump was ready. Sauntering past the sparkling Trump Tower escalators he had travelled down to announce his candidacy in 2015, he pulled out his notes and began his first public speech as a convicted felon.

Throngs of reporters, photographers and loyal supporters, penned in behind red velvet and gold stanchions, watched with bated breath for what was anticipated to be a punchy address pulling apart the case which could see him jailed months before the November election.

“If they can do this to me they can do this to anyone,” Trump declared, after consulting two pieces of paper scrawled in his trademark black Sharpie. But rather than proceeding into a forensic take-down of the trial that saw him become the first US president convicted of a crime, the Republican nominee veered into jibes at migration, Mr Biden planning to “ban cars” and stories about crime in McDonald’s.

CNN and MSNBC eventually cut away after around half an hour, promising viewers they would “keep an eye” on it.

The former president railed furiously against the “conflicted” judge who allowed Stormy Daniels to deliver her “salacious” testimony – laying the ground-work for an appeal that could focus on whether she went into extraneous detail on their sexual encounter. Promising he would indeed appeal, Trump said his supporters had already donated a record $39 million in fury at the verdict.

“I like those people,” he said, to cheers from the crowd.

Throngs of reporters, photographers and loyal supporters gathered to hear Mr Trump's punchy address
Throngs of reporters, photographers and loyal supporters gathered to hear Mr Trump's punchy address

However, Trump’s message on the case appeared to get lost as he remarked on Venezuela’s oil industry, black-belts in karate and run-ins with the justice system suffered by his associates. The case hinged on a $130,000 (£102,000) hush money payment Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen claimed he made to Ms Daniels to silence her about an alleged sexual encounter days before the 2016 election. Trump was accused of cooking the books to cover up repayments to Cohen, putting them through the Trump Organisation as fees for legal services.

On Thursday, Trump doubled down on his assertion he was really paying Cohen for legal expenses: “I paid a lawyer, totally legal. I paid a lawyer a legal expense and a bookkeeper without any knowledge from me correctly marked it down in the books, a very professional woman, highly respected,” he said.

After a stunning verdict – which took 9.5 hours of deliberation – a 12-strong jury of New Yorkers found Trump guilty on all counts. He will be sentenced on July 11, days before the Republican Party is due to formally nominate him as its presidential candidate at its convention in Milwaukee. Though unlikely, he could be dealt a four-year prison term.

During his speech, he claimed he is “going to jail for 187 years”. Any sentence would likely be suspended until the appeals process plays out.

The former president appeared to criticise the admittance of Ms Daniels's graphic account on the witness stand about allegedly sleeping with him
The former president appeared to criticise the admittance of Ms Daniels's graphic account on the witness stand about allegedly sleeping with him

While he could only sit stony faced and watch as his fate was delivered by the foreman of the jury in courtroom 1530, Trump had free reign to lash out at the “sham” trial to an audience so oversubscribed some journalists were turned away.

He attacked Judge Juan Merchan as “conflicted” and “biased” – saying he had tried to get the trial moved out of New York to somewhere where he might have found a more favourable jury. In particular, he derided the Democrat judge for his treatment of Robert Costello, the defence witness, who was admonished by Justice Merchan for “contemptuous” behaviour.

“They were literally crucified by this man who looks like an angel, but he is really a devil,” Trump said.

“He looks so nice and soft. People say he seems like such a nice man. Unless you saw him in action and you saw that with a certain witness that went through hell.”

At several points, he hit out at the judge for not allowing Bradley Smith, the defence’s expert witness and a Republican law professor who served on the Federal Election Commission, to testify about his interpretation of the case – and he appeared to criticise the admittance of Ms Daniels’s graphic account on the witness stand about allegedly sleeping with Trump after a celebrity golf tournament in 2006.

“Other people weren’t able to testify but with these people, they were able to use people salacious, and by the way and nothing ever happened,” he told the packed atrium. “It was no anything, nothing ever happened that they know it but they were salacious as they could be, and it had nothing to do with the case, but it had everything to do with politics,” he said.

Michael Cohen, Mr Trump's lawyer, was jailed after pleading guilty in 2018 for crimes including campaign finance violations for orchestrating hush money payments to Ms Daniels
Michael Cohen, Mr Trump's lawyer, was jailed after pleading guilty in 2018 for crimes including campaign finance violations for orchestrating hush money payments to Ms Daniels

Throughout his tirade, Trump also tested the limits of the gag order that prohibits him from publicly attacking witnesses in his hush money case – including his former “fixer” Cohen.

“I’m not allowed to use his name because of the gag order,” Trump said, before going on to deride him as “a sleazebag”.

He called Cohen an “effective” lawyer, who he claimed “got into trouble because of outside deals” involving taxis – Cohen was jailed after pleading guilty in 2018 for crimes including campaign finance violations for orchestrating hush money payments to Ms Daniels.

Trump also added: “I would have loved to have testified … but you would have said something out of whack. Like it was a beautiful sunny day and it was actually raining.”

The former president still has six weeks until he is sentenced and legal analysts warn that attacks on the judge could make it more likely he is jailed. Thursday’s spectacle suggests he is casting any such advice aside as he runs headlong into a fight with what he called America’s “fascist” state.

