Trump Spent His Night Hate-Watching Stephen Colbert And Raging About It Online

Donald Trump, currently vying for the job of president of the United States, spent part of his Tuesday evening watching a PBS interview with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

Then, he complained about it on social media.

“Why would they be wasting time and the public’s money on this complete and total loser?” the former president wrote on his Truth Social website. “He is not funny, which he gets paid far too much to be, he is not wise, he is VERY BORING, and his show is dying from a complete lack of viewers.”

Trump suggested that CBS fire Colbert and replace him with “almost anyone, right off the street, who would do better, and for FAR LESS MONEY.”

Trump said he knows people who would host the show for free.

“The good news for Stephen is that the two DOPES on NBC & ABC are not much better than him!” he wrote.

Colbert and his wife, Evie, were on PBS to speak about their new cookbook and share family stories. Trump was mentioned only briefly, when NewsHour co-anchor Amna Nawaz asked Colbert if he would have the former president on “The Late Show” as a guest.

“I’ve had him before and he was kinda boring,” Colbert said. “So, no.”

He added he didn’t like guests who are not “honest agents of their own ideas” and said there are many other politicians he wouldn’t have on his show for that same reason.

Trump insisted he only “briefly” watched the interview, but it was the second night in a row that the former president attacked late night TV hosts.

Earlier this week, he lashed out at Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon during a rally in Pennsylvania.

His two chief complaints at that event were a moment from Fallon’s show eight years ago, and a joke Kimmel made at the Oscars more than six months ago.

Trump has long been obsessed with late night comics and while president even tried to have Kimmel censored.

