Trump Staffers Expect More Ring-Kissing, Sucking Up From Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural fund, ended Facebook’s fact-checking program and shelved Meta’s DEI initiatives, but those close to Trump say that should be just the start of the tech billionaire’s attempts to re-ingratiate himself with the president.

“There is a lot more ass-kissing that needs to be done,” a senior Trump administration official told Rolling Stone on Friday. “He just needs to prove himself. It’s a good start, but he can’t just snap his fingers and make the past not happen.”

Zuckerberg, who travelled to Mar-a-Lago in December, has since been publicly criticizing not only the Biden administration but more generally how society is being “emasculated.”

Those comments came on Joe Rogan’s podcast a few weeks ago, around the time that Zuckerberg added Trump pal Dana White to the board of Meta—yet another move seen as part of Zuckerberg’s intention of aligning his social media platform with Trump’s vision.

Another White House official told the Rolling Stone that they will be “keeping an eye on how (Zuckerberg) follows through” on those plans.

Zuckerberg’s eyes, meanwhile, have been elsewhere.