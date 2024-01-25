Trump on the stand? Former president may testify against E. Jean Carroll today

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump may take the stand Thursday to defend against costly damages for defaming E. Jean Carroll when he denied her sexual assault allegations in 2019.

Trump posted on social media Wednesday night that he was headed back to New York for the trial, which he continued to say involves "False Accusations," despite having been held liable in a civil case in May for sexually abusing Carroll. Trump also called Judge Lewis Kaplan a "100% Trump Hater," mirroring attacks he leveled against another judge in a separate New York civil fraud case.

The Republican presidential front-runner was in court Monday morning when the day's proceedings were cancelled because of concerns that a juror and two Trump lawyers might have COVID-19. Trump attorney Alina Habba asked the judge to allow Trump to testify after the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

"He was planning to testify," Habba said.

Kaplan later cancelled all proceedings on Tuesday and Wednesday, without providing a public explanation.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The trial against advice columnist Carroll is restricted to determining damages since the previous jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s. That jury also determined Trump defamed Carroll when he called her allegation a "con job" in 2022, ordering him to pay a combined $5 million for the abuse and defamation.

The current trial deals with potential damages for his initial denials while president, when he said "people should pay dearly for such false accusations.” Carroll lawyer Shawn Crowley encouraged the jury during opening statements to consider not just the direct harm Carroll suffered from those statements, but also what amount of damages would deter the self-proclaimed billionaire from defaming Carroll in the future.

"It's time to make him stop,'' Crowley told the jurors. ''It's time to make him pay dearly for what he's done.''

Living in fear, sleeping with a gun near her bed

Carroll testified last week that she has faced a barrage of attacks, including death threats, from Trump supporters. She said she lives in fear and sleeps with a gun near her bed.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba has tried to paint Carroll as an attention seeker who is responsible for anything bad that has happened to her. When Habba cross-examined Carroll, Habba suggested the attacks could be a product of Carroll's initial accusation, rather than the Trump denial that was posted on Twitter within hours, or a second denial made the next day.

Even during the trial, which began Jan. 18, Trump has been posting attacks against Carroll online. Kaplan already ruled Trump can't deny the assault in any testimony he gives from the stand in light of the prior verdict.

Donald Trump (left) and E. Jean Carroll (second from left, with then-husband John Johnson) in a photograph Carroll says dates from a 1987 party they attended.

It's unclear what might unfold if the former president defies the judge's restrictions on testimony. Already, the pair had a heated exchange when Crowley said she overheard Trump calling Carroll's accusation a "witch hunt" and "con job" within earshot of jurors.

"Mr. Trump, I hope I don't have to consider excluding you from the trial,” Kaplan said. “I understand you're probably eager for me to do that.”

“I would love it,” Trump shot back.

"You just can't control yourself in this circumstance, apparently,” Kaplan said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump could testify in E. Jean Carroll defamation case today