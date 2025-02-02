Trump stretches trade law boundaries with Canada, Mexico, China tariffs

David Lawder
·4 min read

(Corrects spelling of Harrell in paragraph 15)

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump has pushed into new trade law territory with an emergency sanctions law to justify punishing 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and an extra 10% duty on Chinese goods to curb fentanyl and illegal immigration into the U.S.

Trade and legal experts said the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) is untested for imposing import tariffs and Trump's action will likely face swift court challenges that could set important precedents.

As widely expected, Trump declared a national emergency under IEEPA on Saturday, citing the "extraordinary threat" from fentanyl and illegal immigration. The law gives the president broad powers to impose economic and financial sanctions in times of crisis, including against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

IEEPA gave Trump, in his second week of his second term in the White House, the fastest path to imposing tariffs, as trade laws he used in his first four years for duties on steel, aluminum and Chinese goods would have required months-long investigations and public consultations.

"The courts have historically upheld the president’s power to take emergency actions, especially when they are related to national security," said Tim Brightbill, who co-chairs the international trade practice at the law firm Wiley Rein.

"The question is, does that include tariffs, since IEEPA has only been used for sanctions," Brightbill said. He added that companies or industry groups would be likely to seek an injunction but may face an uphill battle blocking the tariffs.

"Judges are not likely to second guess a president on what constitutes an emergency," said William Reinsch, a trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, adding that the "emergency is whatever he says it is."

NIXON'S TARIFFS

ADVERTISEMENT

The closest parallel to Trump's action was the late president Richard Nixon's use of IEEPA's predecessor law, the 1917 Trading With the Enemy Act, to impose a 10% across-the-board U.S. tariff in 1971 to stem rising imports amid a balance-of-payments crisis after pulling the dollar off the gold standard.

Courts upheld Nixon's action, but Jennifer Hillman, a trade law professor at Georgetown University and former World Trade Organization appellate judge, said Trump's action may not fit the emergency.

The Nixon ruling and reporting requirement language in the IEEPA statute suggest that there needs to be a causal connection between the emergency - fentanyl and migrants - and the remedy: universal tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

"At least for me, I don't think there is such a connection in this case," Hillman said. "The tariffs would not be applied only to fentanyl, so there is not a clear reason why tariffs on all goods are 'necessary' to deal with a problem of fentanyl or migrants."

Nixon's use had a much clearer connection between the level of imports and the value of the dollar, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump threatened to use IEEPA in 2019 to back 5% tariffs on Mexican goods over border migration issues, but never declared an emergency after Mexico agreed to step up border security.

Trump also invoked the National Emergencies Act to use federal funds to pay for construction of a wall on the southern border in his first term.

If courts allow the use of IEEPA for tariffs to stand, Congress should reform IEEPA to require greater oversight, said Peter Harrell, a national security lawyer and senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.

"At the very least, however, courts should find that allowing Trump to wave his magic Sharpie to sign an IEEPA executive order imposing tariffs would upset the balance Congress has long sought to strike when it delegates its tariff authority to the president," he said in a note on Friday.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, last month introduced legislation to restrict IEEPA's use for tariffs, arguing it was never designed or intended for such tariffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Virginians want lower prices, not higher ones and the last thing we need are new, senseless taxes on imports from America's three largest trading partners," Kaine said on Saturday.

(Reporting by David Lawder, additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Burns and Sonali Paul)

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump plans to hit Canada, Mexico and China with tariffs - amid fears US consumers could suffer

    Donald Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on goods from China.

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs

    Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • Mexico Pledges Tariffs on US While Calling for Cooperation

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is readying counter-tariffs against the US after President Donald Trump promised 25% levies that could send her nation’s economy into a recession. Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Co

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Canadians largely against proposal to merge with US: Survey

    The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…

  • Democratic senators introduce bill to check Trump’s tariff authority

    Two Democratic senators introduced a bill that would require President Trump to get congressional approval for proposed tariffs on trading partners before imposing them, a push coming just days before the president is set to impose new ones on Mexico and Canada. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) brought forward the Stopping Tariffs…

  • Stephen Colbert Wrecks Donald Trump’s ‘Common Sense' Plane Crash Spin With 1 Brutal Line

    The "Late Show" host tore into the president's blame game following the deadly airplane crash in Washington, D.C.

  • 6 Changes That Could Come to Upper-Class Retirees’ Finances in the First Month of Trump’s Presidency

    Just over a week after President Donald Trump regained the White House, signs of financial change for upper-class retirees are already emerging. Americans are stunned at Trump's string of executive...

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.

  • White House, Emmer call for Jeffries to apologize

    The White House on Friday called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to apologize for remarks pledging to push back against the Trump administration’s agenda. Jeffries at a press briefing stressed “the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that…

  • Greene suggests throwing out foreign outlets: ‘American media first’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested throwing out foreign news outlets of the White House briefing room as she appears to have taken an issue with a reporter’s accent during a press briefing on Friday. Greene reacted to Friday post on the social media platform X shared by political commentator Gunther Eagleman from the Friday…

  • Trump's tariffs hit China hard before - this time, it's ready

    Trump has threatened a 10% levy from 1 February - but his campaign included 60% tariffs against Chinese imports.