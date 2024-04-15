Trump Supporter Waves Flag at NYC Courthouse Ahead of Trial

A Trump support was seen waving a “Trump 2024 Save America” flag near the New York County courts in Manhattan on Monday, April 15, as the former president prepared to appear at his criminal trial.

“Here at the courthouse in lower #Manhattan, and Trump has ONE supporter here,” @ThatNewsJawn wrote.

The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to a hush-money payment made to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, days before the 2016 presidential election.

It will be the first time a former US president has faced a criminal trial. Credit: @ThatNewsJawn via Storyful