Huge Crowd of Trump Supporters Take Part in MAGA Boat Parade

Trump supporters held a boat parade and hurricane fundraiser in Jupiter, Florida, on Sunday, October 13.

Video filmed by Paul Dabill shows flag-flying boats crowding Jupiter Inlet for the flotilla on Sunday.

The event was organized by Carlos Gavidia, who has previously hosted so-called “Trumptilla” events.

On Sunday, images and video surfaced of people wearing MAGA hats and shirts with swastikas on a boat flying Nazi flags alongside Trump flags in nearby North Palm Beach, where boats flying pro-Trump flags had also gathered. A video circulated online showed another boat blasting the swastika-bearing vessel with water as the two crafts passed under North Palm Beach’s Parker Bridge.

Some online commentators alleged the Nazi-flag-waving boaters were members of the Goyim Defense League, a neo-Nazi group based in Florida, while some Trump supporters alleged they were “antifa imposters” looking to disrupt the event. Storyful has not independently verified their identities. Credit: Paul Dabill via Storyful