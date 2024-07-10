Trump Supporters Flock to South Florida for Campaign Rally

Supporters of Donald Trump gathered in Doral, Florida, on Tuesday, July 9, to hear the former president speak following his debate with Joe Biden.

Videos from Brendan Gutenschwager show supporters lining up and trying to keep cool as a heat advisory was issued for South Florida. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

Video Transcript

Are you ready to make Donald J Trump the 47th president of the United States.