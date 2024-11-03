Trump supporters furious after noticing similarity in Kamala Harris’ SNL skit

Donald Trump supporters are livid after noticing that Kamala Harris‘s appearance on Saturday Night Live was very similar to a skit he did in 2015 with Jimmy Fallon.

The Democrat nominee and current vice president made a surprise appearance on the popular sketch show, making a cameo in the cold open just days before Americans go to the polls.

The episode was hosted by John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan.

Harris starred opposite Maya Rudolph’s version of her as the actor looked into a mirror and said she wished she could “talk to someone who has been in my shoes.”

The camera then panned to the reflection in the mirror, where the vice president sat, receiving a huge cheer from the studio audience.

“You and me both sister,” Harris told Rudolph.

“It is nice to see you Kamala,” Harris added. “I am just here to remind you that you have got this. You can do something your opponent cannot do like open doors.”

Harris then asked Rudolph if she really laughed like the actress portrayed on the show.

“Eeeeeh, a little bit,” Rudolph told her before saying that she was “going to vote for us.”

“Any chance you are registered in Pennsylvania?” Harris replied of the swing state that will play a pivotal role in deciding who takes the White House.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, with Maya Rudolph (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP)

Harris’s appearance has since gone viral and has been viewed more than 2 million times on X/Twitter at the time of writing.

Understandably, Trump supporters are furious that Harris managed to pull off a stunt of this magnitude, just days before the election, and furiously are finding ways to criticise her.

Aside from the usual criticism that his fans aim at Harris, many have pointed towards a near-identical sketch that Trump did with Jimmy Fallon when he appeared on The Tonight Show in 2015.

Kamala Harris’ SNL skit is a direct ripoff of Trump’s 2015 skit on Fallon, where he spoke to himself in the mirror.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/koMyURsVQV — AF Post (@AFpost) November 3, 2024

Much like Harris’s sketch, Fallon was dressed as Trump before speaking to the former president on the other side of the mirror with the talk show host asking the real estate mogul for advice.

It should be noted that Trump wasn’t the first person to do the mirror skit and has been performed numerous times on SNL with stars such as Mick Jagger and Ariana Grande.

Meanwhile, a shocking new poll out of Iowa, a state in which neither candidate has campaigned, has put the Democratic candidate three points ahead of Donald Trump — a 12-point swing against the Republican since the 2020 election.

The Des Moines Register observes that much of the shift to Harris from the former president comes from women and independents. Approximately 20 per cent of the voters in the Republican Iowa caucus backed Nikki Haley over Trump.