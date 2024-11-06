Trump Supporters Show Up to Polls Wearing Garbage Bags

Trump voters showed up to polls wearing trash bags, in response to President Joe Biden calling the Republican candidate’s supporters “garbage” recently.

Footage from X user @FellerbuncherC shows him and his wife outside a voting station in Laurens County, South Carolina, dancing to the Village People’s YMCA while dressed in garbage bags.

“My wife and I put on our garbage bags and voted for Trump for the third time Saturday. Never been more proud to be garbage,” the source wrote.

Donald Trump also responded to Biden’s comment by wearing a hi-vis orange vest and riding around in a campaign-decorated garbage truck ahead of rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Biden insisted he meant to call the demonization of Latinos “garbage,” not Trump supporters.

Biden’s comments came in response to a comedian who referred to Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Credit: @FellerbuncherC via Storyful