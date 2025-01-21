Trump's pardon of all Capitol rioters opposed by majority of Americans, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

U.S. President Trump issues pardons on his inauguration day for some of the convicted on January 6th related charges

By Nathan Layne, Julio-Cesar Chavez, Andrew Goudsward and Jason Lange

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of Americans did not want Donald Trump to pardon all of the people convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found.

In the first hours of his presidency, Trump ordered clemency for everyone charged in the assault - more than 1,500 defendants in all - in which a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to overturn his election defeat. Some 140 police officers were injured in the rampage, which sent lawmakers running for their lives.

Imprisoned defendants began walking free soon after Trump's order. On Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Representatives Scott Perry and Chip Roy, Republican hardliners, were among supporters outside a Washington detention center awaiting the release of several rioters.

Nearly 60% of respondents in the two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted starting immediately after Trump took office on Monday, said he should not pardon all of the Capitol defendants.

Trump's extraordinary decision drew immediate criticism on Tuesday from police who battled the mob, their families and lawmakers, including some of the president's fellow Republicans.

Craig Sicknick, whose brother, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, was assaulted during the riot and died of multiple strokes the next day, called Trump "pure evil" on Tuesday.

"The man who killed my brother is now president," he told Reuters.

"My brother died in vain. Everything he did to try to protect the country, to protect the Capitol - why did he bother?" Sicknick said. "What Trump did is despicable, and it proves that the United States no longer has anything that resembles a justice system."

Trump's order extended from the people who committed only misdemeanors such as trespassing all the way to those who served as ringleaders for the assault.

One of Trump's fellow Republicans, Senator Thom Tillis, said pardoning rioters who assaulted police sent a wrong message.

"I saw an image today in my news clippings of the people who were crushing that police officer. None of them should get a pardon," Tillis told Reuters in a hallway interview. "You make this place less safe if you send the signal that police officers could potentially be assaulted and there is no consequence."

Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, the former leaders of the far-right militias the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, respectively, were both released on Tuesday.

Tarrio was not present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but was sentenced to 22 years, longer than for any other defendant, after he was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in planning the attack.

Rhodes, who was serving an 18-year sentence, did not enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he was found guilty of plotting to use force against Congress to prevent the election certification. He was also accused of helping to stockpile firearms at a hotel in nearby Virginia that could be ferried across the river to Washington, D.C.

Rhodes was one of 14 people whom Trump released from prison early, commuting their sentences, without fully pardoning them. That means they will continue to face some restrictions, including a ban on owning firearms.

CAMPAIGN PROMISE

Trump's pardons went further than many of Trump's allies had signaled. Both Vice President JD Vance and Trump's attorney general choice Pam Bondi had previously said they believed people who committed violence would not be pardoned.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt defended the pardons, claiming without evidence that many of the convictions were politically motivated.

"President Trump campaigned on this promise," she said on Fox News. "It should come as no surprise that he delivered on it on Day One."

More than 1,000 defendants pleaded guilty rather than go to trial, including 327 who pleaded guilty to felonies, according to Justice Department statistics.

One protester, Ashli Babbitt, was shot dead by police during the Jan. 6 riot as she tried to force her way into the House of Representatives chamber. Four officers who responded that day later died by suicide.

Trump's were not the only pardons on Monday: Outgoing President Joe Biden in his final hours in office pre-emptively pardoned five members of his own family, a move that followed his pardon last year of son Hunter Biden, who had been charged with tax fraud and an illegal firearms purchase.

Republican Senator Susan Collins said both presidents had acted wrongly, calling it a "terrible day for our Justice Department." Tillis also criticized Biden's pardons.

Trump's action shutters the largest investigation in Justice Department history, including more than 300 cases that had still been pending. Prosecutors filed dozens of motions to dismiss cases on Tuesday morning, federal court records showed.

TRIAL COMES TO ABRUPT END

In Washington, the trial of Kenneth Fuller and his son Caleb, who faced felony charges of obstructing police during a civil disorder, came to an abrupt end on Tuesday.

Federal judges in Washington - including some Trump appointees - have handled Capitol riot cases for years and expressed alarm at the events of the day. At a November hearing, Trump-nominated U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said a blanket Jan. 6 pardon would be "beyond frustrating or disappointing," according to a court transcript.

The judge presiding over the Fullers' trial, Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, ordered it dismissed without discussion, noting that her ruling satisfied what she called Trump's edict.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Caleb Fuller, 22, told reporters that he and his parents popped a bottle of champagne in their hotel room after hearing Trump's decision on Monday night.

Fuller said he didn’t witness any violence during the riot.

"I didn't see anyone get hurt," he said. "So I feel like everyone that was around me is deserving of a pardon."

Attorney Norm Pattis, who represents Rhodes and two other Jan. 6 leaders, disputed the notion that the clemency would lead to an increase in political violence.

"Our politics has always been violent," Pattis said, pointing to events ranging from the Civil War to the protests of the 1960s that sometimes led to bloodshed. "Violence is the norm in this country."

(Reporting by Nathan Layne, Bo Erickson, Andrew Goudsward, Julio-Cesar Chavez, Joseph Ax, Andy Sullivan, Saran H. Lynch, Brad Heath and Kanishka Singh in Washington, and Deborah Gembara in Cumberland, Maryland; Writing by Joseph Ax; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)