Trump Surprised by Who Hurt His Feelings the Most at the DNC

Donald Trump has apparently been stewing on a speech given at the Democratic National Convention by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The former president on Wednesday singled her out in a Truth Social post as “the nastiest speaker on Monday evening… as it pertains to your favorite President, me.” He added: “Her total hatred, and statements made about me, had no bounds.”

On the first night of the convention, Hochul spoke in her five-minute speech about growing up with the same values as Kamala Harris: “Grit, determination, compassion.”

“Those values have always defined the people of my state,” Hochul said. “Well, most of us anyway. Donald Trump was born a New Yorker, but ended up a fraud, a philanderer, and a felon.”

“Trust me, America,” she continued. “If you think you’re tired of Donald Trump, talk to a New Yorker. We’ve had to deal with him for 78 long years—the fraud, the tax-dodging, the sham university, the shady charities.”

“We’ve seen him stiff contractors, rip off workers,” Hochul said. “He abuses women, brags about it, and then takes away their rights. And New Yorkers are sick of it. It’s no wonder he had to flee to Mar-a-Lago—sorry about that, Florida, sorry about that. Trump hasn’t spent much time in New York lately. Except, that is, to get convicted of 34 felonies.”

In his post Wednesday, Trump said he’d been “amazed” by what Hochul said for two reasons.

“Number one, I did a GREAT job in New York, employed thousands of people, built some of the most beautiful and successful buildings, and paid billions of dollars in taxes,” he wrote.

“Number two is that, on the very distinct possibility I will win the Presidency, wouldn’t it be better for the people of New York State to have a Governor who got along with the President? Adversarial relationships are not good in politics!”

Trump also mentioned his legal woes, returning to his hobbyhorse about being persecuted by the New York judicial system.

“With the vitriol displayed by her on Monday night, it is no wonder that the Judges have treated me so badly,” Trump wrote. “The whole system is RIGGED, and companies are leaving because of it!!!”

