Trump survives assassination attempt, when was the last one on a presidential candidate?

Former President Donald Trump joined the list of a number of presidential candidates who have suffered injury from assassination attempts.

While details from the incident are still being confirmed, the 78-year-old GOP frontrunner posted on his Truth Social account that he was struck in his right ear on Saturday while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pa. It has been confirmed that the U.S. Secret Service killed the assailant, a bystander was killed, and more were seriously injured.

Here's a look back at the history of assassination attempts on American presidents or candidates.

March 30, 1981: President Ronald Reagan

The most recent attempt on a presidential candidate was on Republican President Ronald Reagan when he was shot by John Hinckley Jr. after a speaking engagement just two months after taking office. The then-70-year-old was seriously injured and underwent emergency surgery before being released after almost two weeks in the hospital. Reagan suffered a punctured lung, a broken rib, and internal bleeding.

June 5, 1968: Robert F. Kennedy

While campaigning in California for the presidency, the younger brother of President John F. Kennedy, U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, D-NY, was shot and killed by a Palestinian activist for his support of Israel during the Israeli-Arab conflict. Kennedy lived just one day after being hit twice, once in the neck and the armpit. He was 42-years-old.

November 22, 1963: President John. F. Kennedy

President John F. Kennedy was riding in a motorcade parade with First Lady Jackie Kennedy in downtown Dallas when he was shot in the neck and head by Lee Harvey Oswald. The 46-year-old had yet to announce his re-election campaign and was riding with then-Texas Democratic Gov. John Connally, who also shot.

Kennedy was pronounced dead soon after the shooting and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as the 36th president of the United States.

October 14, 1912: President Theodore Roosevelt

During his second run for election, former Democratic President Theodore Roosevelt was shot in the chest at a campaign rally in Milwaukee. Roosevelt famously delivered the speech he had planned for the crowd outside the Gilpatrick Hotel before agreeing to see medical help.

Roosevelt first assumed the presidency when President William McKinley was assassinated.

September 6, 1901: President William McKinley

Republican President William McKinley was shot to death in Buffalo, New York during his second term. He was at the Pan-American Exposition when an anarchist shot him in the stomach twice when McKinley reached out to shake his hand. McKinley died a week later at 58.

July 2, 1881: President James A. Garfield

While waiting for a train in Washington, D.C., Republican President James A. Garfield was shot in the back and shoulder by a supporter of Vice President Chester A. Arthur.

Garfield died of his wounds over two months later, and Arthur was sworn in as the 21st president of the United States.

April 14, 1865: President Abraham Lincoln

President Abraham Lincoln was the first to hold the high office to be assassinated.

While watching a play with his wife at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., towards the end of the Civil War, Lincoln was shot from behind by John Wilkes Booth, a Confederate and famous actor.

June 27,1884: Mayor Joseph Smith

Founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Reform candidate Joseph Smith was targeted for his Mormon beliefs and was shot to death with his brother by a mob in jail. Smith was the Mayor of Nauvoo, Ill., and ordered a newspaper that published critiques of him and his church be destroyed, which resulted in his arrest for inciting a riot in response. A mob approached Smith and his brother and were shot while awaiting their trial in the jail.

January 30, 1835: President Andrew Jackson

A house painter attempted to shoot President Andrew Jackson but misfired two shots before being apprehended and found not guilty on the grounds of insanity.

