Trump and Swinney discuss whisky industry amid tariff fears

Simon Johnson
·2 min read
Mr Swinney tastes whisky at a distillery flanked by an MP and a distillery staff member
John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister, said he had stressed the importance of the whisky industry to Scotland - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Donald Trump and John Swinney have discussed the Scotch whisky industry in a phone call amid concern about the impact of the US president-elect’s proposed tariffs.

The Scottish First Minister disclosed he had spoken to Mr Trump to congratulate him on his US election win and discuss the ties between Scotland and the US.

He said they talked about golf – Mr Trump’s company owns two golf resorts in Scotland, at Turnberry in Ayrshire and Menie in Aberdeenshire.

While they did not specifically discuss tariffs, Mr Swinney said he had “raised the importance of the whisky industry for Scotland and the export markets in the United States”.

The First Minister said that Mr Trump understood the significance of the whisky trade between the two countries and had expressed “enthusiasm” to visit Scotland again.

Trump is pictured on the golf course in 2011
Donald Trump owns two golf courses in Scotland - Danny Lawson/PA

The Scotch Whisky Association has estimated that US import charges imposed during Mr Trump’s first term cost the industry around £600 million in exports.

Mr Swinney’s attempt to build bridges with Mr Trump comes after the president-elect’s company savaged him for publicly endorsing Kamala Harris shortly before the US elections.

Trump International issued a furious attack on the First Minister, saying the endorsement was an insult to his financial investment in Scotland and the 600 people the company employed north of the Border.

Mr Trump has previously expressed pride in his Scottish heritage. Mary, his mother, was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis.

Describing their phone call, Mr Swinney told LBC: “I set out the importance that we attach of the economic connections, particularly around the Scotch whisky industry, between Scotland and the US.

Trump is flanked by two pipers in full Scots regalia on the course
Mr Trump visiting his golf course in Ayrshire in 2016 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

“We did of course talk about golf … as the home of golf is very important to president-elect Trump, and he expressed his admiration for Scotland and the character and the identity of the country.”

Referring to their discussion on whisky, the First Minister said: “It’s vital that I convey the importance of the industry to Scotland, and I’ve done that tonight.”

Asked whether Mr Trump intended to visit Scotland again, Mr Swinney said the president-elect had not shared his plans but had “indicated a great warmth for Scotland, and his willingness and his enthusiasm to come to visit Scotland”.

Eric Trump recently said his father intended to visit Scotland next year for the opening of a new golf course at the Aberdeenshire resort.

His last visit as president in 2018 sparked a security operation with thousands protesting in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

