Trump takes offense to Putin's alleged endorsement of Harris

STORY: :: Donald Trump said he's 'offended' by Putin's endorsement

of Vice President Kamala Harris

:: September 7, 2024

:: Donald Trump, Former U.S. President

"I knew Putin. I knew him well. And, you know, he endorsed - I don't know if you saw the other day - he endorsed Kamala. He endorsed Kamala. I was very offended by that. I wonder why he endorsed Kamala. No, he's a chess player. He endorsed Kamala. Should I be - Congressman - should I be upset about that, though, huh? Was it done with a smile, Ron? Was it done with a smile? I think it was done, maybe with a smile. I don't know, who the hell knows."

:: Mosinee, Wisconsin

:: Putin made a teasing comment on Sept. 5 citing Harris'

'infectious' laugh as a reason to prefer her over Trump

Putin told an interviewer on Thursday that he preferred Harris over Donald Trump, citing her "infectious" laugh as a reason why she might be less inclined to penalize Russia with sanctions.

He was smiling as he delivered the remark - one of several apparently teasing comments he has made in the course of the U.S. campaign.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked if President Vladimir Putin's stated support for U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris was serious or a joke, said on Friday that people would have to figure it out for themselves.