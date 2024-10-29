Trump talks religion, Harris talks jobs as millions vote early

STORY: With a week to go until the November 5 election, U.S. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump on Monday worked to win over the few remaining undecided and independent voters in key battleground states.

Trump courted religious voters in the southern swing state of Georgia during a National Faith Advisory Board event.

"I mean honestly, religion is under threat in this country. Serious threat. And we can't let that happen because I really believe it is sort of the fabric our country, it is the thing that holds our country together.”

Later, to a crowd of thousands at a rally in Atlanta, Trump rejected Harris’ recent contention that he is a fascist, calling himself QUOTE ‘the opposite of a Nazi."

“There's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah. I think it's called Puerto Rico.”

Trump also continued to face backlash Monday over his New York City rally a day earlier, where a comedian called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage’ and peddled other racist tropes about Latinos, an important demographic in several of the seven swing states that will decide who wins the presidency.

Harris, as well as Popular Puerto Rican celebrities, and some congressional Republicans, have all since denounced the comments.

The Trump campaign has said the joke did not reflect its views, though the candidate himself has not addressed the comments.

Meanwhile, Harris on Monday was in Michigan, where she first toured a semiconductor facility, and made her pitch to union workers.

“Union labor and hard work is what so much of us fought for, workers' rights across the board. So look, I'm here, I'm here for you.”

Later that evening, Harris appeared at a rally in Ann Arbor with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Harris framed Trump, as she has increasingly in recent weeks, as a threat to American Democracy and the Constitution.

"And listen, you all have heard me say, I do believe Donald Trump to be an unserious man. But the consequences of him ever being president again are brutally serious. Brutally serious.”

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday joined the some 46 million Americans who have cast early ballots in the November 5 contest, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

National polls, including the latest one from Reuters/Ipsos, as well as surveys in swing states, have Harris and Trump neck-and-neck with election day just around the corner.