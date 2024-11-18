Trump taps big tech critic Brendan Carr to lead US communications agency

NEWS WIRES
·1 min read
Brendan Carr said he was 'humbled and honored' to be nominated for the role.

President-elect Donald Trump appointed Republican Brendan Carr, a vocal critic of big tech backed by Elon Musk, as FCC chairman. Calling Carr a "warrior for Free Speech," Trump pledged he will curb regulatory overreach and support rural America. Carr will lead the agency responsible for overseeing US radio, television, and cable communications.

US President-elect Donald Trump tapped Republican Brendan Carr, an Elon Musk-backed critic of big tech, to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), calling him a "warrior for Free Speech" in a statement on Sunday.

Carr has "fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans' Freedoms" and will "end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America's Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America," Trump said in the statement.

Carr said on Musk's social platform X that he was "humbled and honored" to take on the role of FCC chairman.

"We must dismantle the censorship cartel and restore free speech rights for everyday Americans," he wrote in another post.

Carr was already the senior Republican on the FCC, an independent agency that regulates licenses for television and radio, pricing of home internet, and other communications issues in the United States.

Long rumored as a contender for FCC chair, he has built an alliance with billionaire Musk -- Trump's wealthiest backer, whose Starlink satellite internet service could benefit from access to federal cash.

Carr "vociferously" opposed the decision, the newspaper reported.

(AFP)


