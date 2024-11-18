Trump taps Brendan Carr, who opposed Kamala Harris' SNL cameo, to lead the FCC

WASHINGTON − President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday named Brendan Carr the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

In a post announcing the appointment on Truth Social, Trump described Carr, who is the senior Republican on the commission, as a "warrior for Free Speech."

Carr made headlines days before the election when he slammed NBC for allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to appear on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 2 in what he said was a violation of the "equal time" rule governing candidate appearances on television.

"This has all the appearances of, at least some leadership at NBC, at SNL, making clear that they wanted to weigh-in in favor of one candidate before the election," Carr said then.

"NBC has structured this in a way that's plainly designed to evade the FCC's rules," Carr said. "We're talking 50 hours before Election Day starts, without any notice to other candidates, as far as I can tell."

Trump was then given equal time to directly address viewers after an NBC broadcast of a Nascar race.

Carr was nominated to the FCC during the first Trump administration in 2017. The commission has five members and regulates the telecommunications industry.

Carr has been a supporter of efforts by another Trump ally, multibillionaire Elon Musk, to win subsidies for his satellite broadband internet service, Reuters reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump names Brendan Carr the next FCC chairman