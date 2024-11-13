Trump taps controversial ally Matt Gaetz as attorney general

(FILES) US Representative from Florida Matt Gaetz speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.

Donald Trump appointed divisive Floridian congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general on Wednesday, adding to his cabinet a fierce defender of false claims of widespread fraud during the 2020 election, who could weaponize the Justice Department to persecute Trump's political opponents.

Donald Trump announced firebrand lawmaker Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general Wednesday, naming a fierce defender who would be well-placed to make good on the president-elect's threats of revenge against political foes.

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System," Trump posted on social media. "Matt will end Weaponized Government... and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

Gaetz, a Floridian and a US congressman since 2017, is among Trump's most controversial nominations as he looks to fill out his cabinet after victory against Democrat Kamala Harris in last week's presidential election.

Trump has called for retribution against many perceived political foes whom he baselessly accuses of wielding the might of the Justice Department against him in politically motivated prosecutions.

Democrats fear that Gaetz, 42, will help him weaponize the department to launch exactly those types of "show trial" prosecutions.

