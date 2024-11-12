Trump Taps Waltz for National Security Adviser, Rubio Eyed for Secretary of State
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz as his national security adviser, according to sources. Waltz, a veteran of the Afghan war and a strong Trump ally, recently won re-election to Congress but would need to leave his seat for this White House role. As national security adviser, he would play a major part in shaping U.S. foreign policy without needing Senate confirmation. Meanwhile, Senator Marco Rubio may be considered for secretary of state, though no final decision has been made.