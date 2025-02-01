Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China: will they spark a trade war?

Allan Glen
·3 min read

Donald Trump has vowed to impose sweeping tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

There will be 25% tariffs on goods coming into the US from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on imports from China from this weekend.

Here is all you need to know about tariffs, and what could happen with Trump’s planned executive order to enforce them.

What is a tariff?

A tariff is a tax on imports, or foreign goods.

Who pays for tariffs on US imports?

US companies that import goods from abroad pay them. If a US car manufacturer imports a part from Mexico, it will have to pay a tariff once it arrives in the country.

Why is Trump imposing tariffs?

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump told the media there were several reasons for his decision: “Number one is the people that have poured into our country, so horribly and so much … number two are the drugs, fentanyl and everything else that have come into the country … and number three are the massive subsidies we’re giving to Canada and Mexico over deficits.”

Does this mean the start of a global trade war?

It depends who you ask. After Trump announced details of the latest tariffs, Bryan Lanza, a senior adviser on his 2024 presidential campaign, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “No … this is the threat of a negotiation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, however, has also said he is contemplating tariffs on European goods in an attempt to reverse the trade deficit, so some analysts fear it could escalate into a tit-for-tat trade war as countries whose exporters are subject to tariffs put their own on US imports in retaliation.

When Trump put tariffs on Chinese imports last time he was in the White House, Beijing put tariffs on US imports, including soya beans and corn. The move ultimately hurt US farmers, who relied on business with China. Without the approval of Congress, Trump ended up bailing out farmers, whose export revenues dropped by at least $10bn (£8bn) after the tariffs were imposed.

The Council on Foreign Relations, a US thinktank, has since calculated that as much as 92% of the proceeds collected from the tariffs on Chinese imports were spent on payouts to farmers.

So who wins, and who loses?

Ultimately, it’s the consumer who loses out from tariffs because they will almost certainly feel the impact through price increases.

Does Trump need congressional approval to impose tariffs?

Republicans have a majority in the House and Senate, which means Trump has a lot of power in Congress to pass legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Why Trump tariffs will be ‘very bad for America and for the world’

But the president also has the power to impose tariffs without congressional approval when it relates to national security, protecting US industries or in the case of a “national emergency” – very broad reasons that will make a legal case against the tariffs tough to fight in court.

The way tariffs work, in Trump’s mind, is that they will incentivise US companies to move their manufacturing home from abroad. “All you have to do is build your plant in the United States, and you don’t have tariffs,” Trump said, a few weeks before the election.

But getting out of complex global manufacturing ecosystems is nearly impossible for many companies. It takes years to get a factory up and running, so even if a company theoretically wanted to bolster its domestic manufacturing to avoid tariffs, Trump’s term would be likely to be over by the time it was ready.

Latest Stories

  • Trump to Hit Canada, Mexico With 25% Tariffs on Saturday

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Congestion TollHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationHousing Aid Uncertain After Trump’s Spending Freeze MemoTrump's Federal Funding Pause Threatens State Financials President Donald Trump said he would follow through on his threat to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1, citing the flow of fentanyl and large trade de

  • Why tariffs on Mexico and Canada could drive up grocery costs, in 3 charts

    Americans rely heavily on their bordering countries for everyday grocery items. President Trump’s plan to impose a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods could drive up food prices for the average shopper. We’ve charted why.

  • Trump tariffs: US economy 'very intertwined' with Mexico, Canada

    The Trump administration's tariff policies are scheduled to go into effect starting Saturday, February 1 (tomorrow), levying a 25% import tax for goods from Mexico and Canada alongside a 10% tariff on imports from China. The White House denied a report on Friday that signaled the president and his team were considering pushing back tariffs to start on March 1. "The reality is it actually takes some time to get the customs folks to put in a tariff lines and to put that in their system. So that alone should take about a week to ten days, and then the president may want to leave some additional room for negotiations," Evercore ISI chief strategist for international affairs and public policy Sarah Bianchi says about the timeline of when these tariffs could start materializing for import prices. Bianchi emphasizes that a 25% tariff would greatly affect the auto industry: "In Mexico, we import a lot... auto parts and production. A lot of that is in Mexico. So certainly hugely impactful for GM (GM), Ford (F), and others. And then, of course, on the oil (CL=F, BZ=F) side, as was mentioned in Canada, very, very significant. So these are very intertwined economies." To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts&nbsp;here. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

  • Trump Hits Canada and Mexico With Higher Tariffs Than China

    President Donald Trump has ordered tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China starting Saturday, but the country’s North American neighbors will be taxed at a significantly higher rate than its East Asian rival. Goods coming from Canada and Mexico will be slapped with a 25 percent tariff, while those from China will be taxed at just 10 percent, the White House announced. Talk of tariffs has lingered since before Trump was sworn in. His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told reporters Friday those oft

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs

    Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Jim Acosta Wins Unlikely Ally After Trump ‘Danced on His Grave’

    Conservative journalist Bill O’Reilly condemned Republicans, including President Donald Trump for “dancing on the graves” of his media critics Jim Acosta and Neil Cavuto, who both retired from their networks recently. On his podcast, No Spin News, O’Reilly acknowledged Acosta’s recent attack on Trump was “unfair” but quickly played devil’s advocate and pointed out that both reporters were probably forced to leave because of the president’s recent influence in the media industry. “He’s not a repo

  • Why Trump’s Bid to Take Greenland Would Cause an Ozempic War

    Attention, kids and your overweight parents and grandparents: Your favorite toys and weight-loss drugs could be priced out of reach if Donald Trump is serious. Denmark’s defiant message to the president that Greenland is not for sale is raising fears that the cost of some of America’s favorite products could shoot through the roof. The Scandinavian island has a smaller population than New York City, but its imports to the United States include popular products like Lego and the weight-loss drugs

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.

  • White House, Emmer call for Jeffries to apologize

    The White House on Friday called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to apologize for remarks pledging to push back against the Trump administration’s agenda. Jeffries at a press briefing stressed “the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that…

  • Chris Christie Slams President Trump for Having No Clue About U.S. History

    Former Governor Chris Christie says President Trump needs a history lesson. “The fact that you would assume that Donald Trump knows any American history is startling to me, Jon,” said Christie, speaking with Jon Stewart on his Weekly podcast show, adding, “‘cos he doesn’t.” “I’ve known him a lot longer and a lot closer than you have... and Jon, I am telling you, he doesn’t know,” said Christie. “I could give a lot of examples of how he messes up American history.”

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package to send a message that an attack on Canadian trade would not be cost-free for Trump's allies.