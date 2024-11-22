Trump team believed Gaetz was too ‘blackmail-able’ to be attorney general, says report

Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read

Matt Gaetz’s past was too likely to come back to bite him. That was the belief inside Trump’s inner circle as the former Florida Congressman’s nomination to be attorney general came to an end, according to Rolling Stone.

One Trump adviser told the outlet that if Gaetz had become the leader of the Department of Justice, he would probably have become “the single most blackmail-able person to ever serve as attorney general of the United States … and that’s not a risk you want to take when the whole job is going after criminals.”

Gaetz lasted eight days before throwing in the towel, convinced that he didn’t have the votes needed to be confirmed by the Senate.

In a statement on X Thursday, he said: “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

Hours later, Trump nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in his place.

Gaetz’s nomination was caught up in claims that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl at a party in 2017. The Department of Justice chose not to bring charges against Gaetz after investigating him for the alleged encounter as well as claims of sex trafficking.

The 42-year-old was subsequently investigated by the House Ethics Committee, and the panel looked set to release a report of the probe last week, but Gaetz resigned before the findings were shared.

The Ethics panel only has jurisdiction over sitting members.

CNN reported Thursday that Gaetz ended his bid to become the nation’s top law enforcement officer within an hour after being asked for comment on their report into allegations that he had several sexual encounters with the girl.

Matt Gaetz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on February 23, 2024. Trump’s inner orbit believed that his past was too likely to be a problem if he became attorney general, according to a report (AFP via Getty Images)
Matt Gaetz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on February 23, 2024. Trump’s inner orbit believed that his past was too likely to be a problem if he became attorney general, according to a report (AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s inner circle appeared to know that there could be more stories about Gaetz and his past alleged indiscretions coming.

That led to worries on Capitol Hill, the halls of the Justice Department, and among those close to the president-elect that there were simply too many unknowns about Gaetz’s past, especially with the reportedly damning Ethics Committee report possibly coming out.

Gaetz has always rejected all allegations of wrongdoing.

But the worries around Gaetz and his past haven’t booted him from Trump’s inner circle. The president-elect and Speaker Mike Johnson both issued supportive statements after Gaetz withdrew his nomination.

There are also people in Trump’s orbit who are pushing for Gaetz to get a significant role in Trump’s second White House, a way to avoid having to be confirmed by the Senate.

While Gaetz could return to Congress — he was re-elected to his Florida 1st congressional seat for the next Congress — he noted in his letter of resignation that he wasn’t intending to take the next oath of office.

A continued ethics investigation may also be a major deterrent against returning to the Capitol.

Gaetz is just one of Trump’s cabinet picks to have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Secretary of defense nominee and Fox News host Pete Hegseth was at the Capitol on Thursday to meet with Senators set to vote on his nomination.

Hegseth faces concerns about allegations from a woman who told police that he raped her at a California hotel in 2017, a claim that Hegseth has rejected, saying that it was consensual.

Latest Stories

  • Jon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet

    Jon Stewart thinks the media might be “missing the mark” on why Donald Trump has decided to choose the nominees he has to fill up his second-term Cabinet. For Trump, it’s not a “downside” that his Cabinet picks “will not be sufficient stewards of these agencies,” Stewart said on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast. The point is that they are trying to “dismantle” the agencies themselves. “When we say, I don’t think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Ed

  • Bob Woodward Recalls What Donald Trump Told Him In 2016 And Why ‘We Better Be Frightened’

    “That’s something Trump realized eight years ago,” explained the famed Watergate journalist.

  • Trump's Top Dog Elon Musk Makes MTG Top DOGE in Congress

    Donald Trump is wasting no meddling in congressional oversight of his incoming administration, arranging for one of his favorite attack dogs to become his top doge. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was chosen to lead a new House subcommittee that will work with the planned Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The House panel will reportedly be called the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency—allowing it to also carry the DOGE acronym. “I’m exc

  • JD Vance Just Tweeted, Then Deleted, A Post With So Many Self-Owns In it

    He accidentally revealed Trump is vetting FBI directors, attacked a Steve Bannon ally and scoffed at helping with Senate votes — until Trump made him do it.

  • Donald Trump's New ‘Nepotism’ Line Has Critics In Disbelief

    Social media users accused the president-elect of gaslighting with his claim about his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

  • CNN Host Abruptly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest Over Their ‘Condescending Tone’

    CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i

  • Melania Trump could be largely OOO as First Lady

    Donald Trump is known for abandoning political and societal norms and expectations, but his wife is also often choosing to be unburdened by what has been the traditional role of the first lady.

  • Trump Picks Runner-Up for AG After Sex Scandal Doomed Matt Gaetz

    President-elect Donald Trump announced a second attorney general nominee after a sex scandal and fierce opposition from his Republican colleagues doomed Matt Gaetz’s bid. In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump said he was “proud” to announce Pam Bondi as his next pick. Bondi has yet to publicly respond to her attorney general nomination, but Gaetz gave kudos to Trump on a “stellar” selection in a tweet.

  • Abby Phillip Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest After He Refers To Female Guest As ‘Dear’

    The “CNN NewsNight” anchor put Bruce LeVell in his place after he used a “condescending tone” with Julie Roginsky.

  • Trump has made millions hawking merchandise. Now he could face conflicts of interest

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump hawked apparel and keepsakes promoting his presidential bid in what experts ABC spoke with characterized as an unprecedented effort to commoditize his political platform. As the former president prepares to return to the Oval Office, experts warned that the opaque structure of the companies that produce these items could create fresh conflicts of interest for Trump -- with few public details about who Trump is in business with and how much he profits. "We've never seen a president merchandise like this," said Jordan Libowitz, a vice president at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit watchdog group.

  • Musk, Ramaswamy Eye Five-Day Office Week for Federal Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy — President-elect Donald Trump’s picks to lead the newly formed task force to review government spending — said they will push for eliminating work-from-home policies for federal workers, an idea that could spark clashes between the new administration and government employee unions.Most Read from BloombergTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger

  • Here's the role every Trump family member will have — or won't have — in the White House

    Melania Trump will again serve as first lady in the White House, while Ivanka Trump has said she will not return as a senior advisor.

  • Biden’s Move on Venezuela Leaves Trump Little Room to Cut a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nicolás Maduro was hoping for a “fresh start” with the US under Donald Trump. Instead, he’s getting déjà vu.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItThe outgoing Biden administration announced Tuesday it now conside

  • Trump Unveils Limited Edition 'American Eagle' Guitars — And People Are Fretting

    One person wondered why the president-elect is "hocking sh**ty products like he’s stuck with the 3 AM shift at the Home Shopping Network."

  • It looks like Donald Trump will get to fly on his cut-price Air Force One after all

    Donald Trump renegotiated a deal with Boeing and designed his own Air Force One livery in his first term, but the new 747-8s are still being modified.

  • Quality Of Putin's Army 'Radically' Different After 1,000 Days Of War, UK Says

    The MoD claims the intense losses Moscow has faced have "drastically undermined" its armed forces.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Host Reveals Key ‘Takeaway’ of Trump Meeting

    Joe Scarborough has revealed that the key “takeaway” of the controversial meeting he and his fellow Morning Joe co-host, Mika Brzezinski, had with Donald Trump is the president-elect’s apparent concern with his shocking secretary of defense pick, Pete Hegseth. A former Fox News host and military veteran, Hegseth has been among the most jaw-dropping selections out of a uniquely jaw-dropping crop of prospective presidential administration nominees—and the criticism has only grown since it emerged

  • Will Grover Cleveland's Second Term Foreshadow Trump's Future?

    The only president before Trump to win, lose, and win again ended up decimating his own party during his second term.

  • Stephen Colbert Has 1 Burning Question About Matt Gaetz That Says Everything

    The "Late Show" host called out GOP lawmakers for protecting the attorney general nominee.

  • Angela Merkel's legacy under fire as she publishes memoirs

    Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel describes her dealings with world leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during her 16 years in power in her new memoir, which comes as her legacy is under fire in light of today's crises. In excerpts released ahead of the book's publication on Nov. 26, Merkel justifies her decision to push back against offering Ukraine future membership of NATO at the defence alliance's 2008 summit in Bucharest - which her critics say may have dissuaded Russia from invading Ukraine. Even the statement made at the summit that Ukraine and Georgia would eventually join NATO was a "battle cry" to Putin, wrote Merkel, who served four terms in office.