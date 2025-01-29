Trump team threatens two phases of tariffs on Canada

CBC
·3 min read
Howard Lutnick, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be commerce secretary, testifies before a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters - image credit)
Howard Lutnick, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be commerce secretary, testifies before a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters - image credit)

The U.S. is threatening a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico could get hit with initial trade penalties within days then face broader penalties this spring.

In summary it's: Maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.

The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.

The nominee for commerce secretary laid out that two-step approach in an exchange with Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, who expressed fear about what a cross-border trade war could mean for his state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lutnick explained that Phase 1 is essentially an emergency action to deal with the fentanyl crisis: "You know that the [drug] labs in Canada are run by Mexican cartels," Lutnick replied. "Respect America. If we are your biggest trading partner, show us the respect. Shut your border. And end fentanyl coming into this country."

And although only about one per cent of illegal drugs entering the U.S. is coming from its northern border, U.S. officials are worried about growing drug production in Canada, and the perceived failure of Canadian law-enforcement to crack down on money-laundering activities by international criminal organizations there.

Lutnick noted that Canada and Mexico appear to be taking some action. Canada, for instance, has announced a slew of measures on the border, migration and crime that elicited positive reaction from Washington.

That said, Canadian officials are reluctantly bracing for the possibility that Trump will make good on his threat to impose tariffs on Feb. 1 and upend decades of North American free trade.

Ottawa officials have been reaching out to various American counterparts in a desperate effort to dissuade Trump and heard little that left them reassured.

ADVERTISEMENT

One reply they've repeatedly received: They need to personally convince Trump with direct evidence of the security measures Canada has taken.

To that end, Canadian officials have been cobbling together video footage to illustrate recent efforts to deter illicit trafficking across the border; they have also been publishing press releases on border-area arrests.

Lutnick alluded to this Wednesday.

"I know they are acting swiftly," he said of Mexico and Canada. "And if they execute, there will be no tariff. And if they don't, then there will be."

WATCH | Tariffs are looming, press secretary says: 

The longer-term threat: April 1

But then the other shoe risks dropping. Lutnick made clear that the U.S. is looking at a broad range of tariff options, which will be informed by a study the president has demanded be delivered by April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lutnick made clear at his confirmation hearing that there will be scores to settle with Canada in the spring, specifically mentioning dairy and auto manufacturing.

He told a Wisconsin Democrat, Tammy Baldwin, that he wants more U.S. dairy exported to Canada: "Canada ... treats our dairy farmers horribly. That's got to end."

And then he told Peters, the Michigan Democrat, that his goal will be to steer auto manufacturing jobs back from other North American countries: "The car manufacturing went to Canada, it went to Mexico. It's important that that come back to Michigan, come back to Ohio."

The message underscores Trump's longstanding complaints about the way certain rules for auto trade have been implemented from the North American pact he signed in 2018.

It appears that, even if Canada and Mexico escape the tariff hammer threatened for Feb. 1, the issue will continue looming overhead for months.

Latest Stories

  • Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

    Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • ‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke

    Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • Trump’s New Attack Dog Turns Demure Press Briefing into MAGA Gone Wild

    Pro-MAGA news organizations are being welcomed into the White House in a sweeping move to transform the coverage Donald Trump receives in the media. More than 440 press passes revoked by the Biden administration—many of them from right-leaning organizations—will be restored under Trump. Once banished conservative outlets like The Daily Signal and the One America News Network, both longtime supporters of the president, could now get front-row seats.

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Once again, Trump starts a term with a weak approval rating

    Today, 538 is unveiling a new polling average for President Donald Trump's job approval rating. Based on the 11 polls released since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump's average approval rating starts off at 50 percent, while 43 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president. You can find a constantly updated estimate of Trump's approval rating on 538's polls page, and you can read our full methodology for calculating this average here.

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.

  • White House blames Biden for killing ‘100 million chickens,’ refuses to admit Trump broken vow on costly eggs

    Millions of birds have been killed in attempts to halt the spread of H5N1 bird flu across the U.S.

  • Robert Reich Spells Out ‘Bigger Picture’ Of Donald Trump’s ‘Most Brazen Move Yet’

    It’s “deeper” than just attempting to sow chaos, warned the former labor secretary.

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • California Immediately Slaps Down Trump’s Claim He ‘TURNED ON THE WATER’

    The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour

  • Massive Ukrainian drone attack targets Russian power, oil facilities

    A massive Ukrainian drone attack targeted critical Russian energy infrastructure overnight, with Moscow saying that its air defence systems destroyed a drone attempting to hit a nuclear power facility in Smolensk on the Belarusian border. The governor of Belgorod region said that a drone attack had killed a mother and her two-year-old child. A nuclear power plant was among the targets of a massive Ukrainian drone attack against Russian oil and power facilities, Russian officials and media outlet

  • Carving up the government: Trump offers federal workers almost 8 months’ pay to quit

    The move could result in the resignations of hundreds of thousands of people

  • Want to bet on the future of Canada? A gambling firm operating in Ontario mulled such an offer

    An online gambling brand that operates in Ontario is reversing course on an apparent proposed offering that could have let people place wagers on the future of Canada.A public affairs firm reached out to CBC News on Monday about PowerPlay.com "offering odds" on whether the United States will annex Canada by the end of U.S. President Donald Trump's second term in the Oval Office.Yet a day later, a representative from the same public affairs firm said the proposed bet was being called down due to

  • Freeland's 'plan to stand up to Trump' targets $200B worth of U.S. goods

    Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland released Monday what she's calling her "plan to stand up to Trump" — a policy document that includes the threat of big tariffs on U.S. goods to make the Americans pay if they go after the Canadian economy.Freeland called on the federal government to take a hard line and "immediately publish a detailed, dollar-for-dollar retaliation list" that includes $200 billion worth of U.S. products that could be subject to Canadian trade action if President Don