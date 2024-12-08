Trump tensions with Starmer increase over Chagos deal amid fears of nuclear weapons ban

David Maddox
·3 min read

Diplomatic tensions are rising over Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial Chagos Islands deal, with fears the UK government is unable to guarantee whether nuclear weapons will be able to be stored at the Diego Garcia base.

Concerns have been raised about the strategically crucial but secretive joint UK/US base in the Indian Ocean after a written answer by defence minister Luke Pollard was unable to confirm further details.

The issue has arisen because Mauritius, which is set to take ownership of the islands under Labour’s controversial deal, is part of the Africa nuclear weapons-free zone under the terms of the Treaty of Pelindaba.

Any question marks over nuclear weapons at the base under a lease agreement could potentially hit the US even more than the UK.

Questions are emerging over the impact of the Chagos deal on the operation of the Diego Garcia base (DOD/AFP/Getty)
Previously, The Independent revealed Donald Trump is seeking a way to veto the deal because of his concerns over its potential security impact.

A member of Trump’s team this week confirmed to The Independent that Chagos is “a high priority issue” for “day one” when the president-elect takes office on 20 January.

It was claimed there has been no communication yet from Sir Keir’s government to Trump’s team regarding the deal.

The Tories have now asked for clarification on what surrendering sovereignty over the Chagos Islands and replacing it with a 99-year lease means for the operation of the base, and the ability to have nuclear weapons there.

Tory shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “We need urgent clarity from the government on whether we, and the US, will have full military autonomy on Diego Garcia, after Labour’s new settlement kicks in. As a leaseholder, rather than a freeholder as present, will our ability to operate be wholly sovereign or subject to new rules that threaten our freedom of operation?

Tory shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge called on ministers to put a pause on the deal (PA Archive)
“We already have a confused position and lack of transparency on the cost of the new deal. Far too many questions remain unanswered for such an important issue. Labour must immediately confirm that the defence interests of the UK and its allies will not be compromised by their decision to surrender sovereignty of the Chagos Islands.”

In a written answer to shadow defence minister Mark Francois, defence minister Luke Pollard said: “The agreement with Mauritius has been negotiated based on international law with regards to both parties’ obligations under international law. The UK is not a party to the Pelindaba Treaty, although it is a party to protocols I and II of that treaty.”

However, he insisted: “The operation of the UK/US base on Diego Garcia will continue unchanged.”

The deal is facing question marks not only from Donald Trump. Since the initial agreement was made there has been a change of government in Mauritius with the new prime minister ordering a review of the deal before putting pen to paper on it.

A Downing Street spokesperson previously told The Independent: “We are working with the new Mauritian government to progress a landmark deal that protects our base; it secures the long-term protection of the base.

“Our position remains unchanged. We’re finalising the details of the treaty, which will come forward for scrutiny as part of the ratification process next year. There has not been any change to the timelines.”

They added: “We look forward to working with the incoming administration on a wide range of priorities including on national security and on economy and defence.”

The Independent has gone to Downing Street for further comment.

