Trump Thanks 'Beautiful' Brittany Mahomes For 'Defending' Him

Former President Donald Trump and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes. Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for “defending” him.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, wrote on Truth Social.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM,” he wrote.

Mahomes, who co-owns the Kansas City Current, a National Women’s Soccer League team, had liked an Aug. 13 post from Trump on Instagram that laid out his 2024 presidential platform, including plans to “carry out the largest deportation operation in American history” and “keep men OUT of women’s sports.”

After Mahomes received backlash for liking the Aug. 13 post, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”

The “like” has seemingly been removed, but social media users subsequently caught Mahomes liking pro-Trump comments on another of her own posts. Those “likes” appear to have been removed as well.

