Trump Thanks Elon Musk For Giving Him ‘$45 Million A Month’

Sebastian Murdock
·1 min read

Donald Trump took a moment out of his Michigan campaign rally on Saturday, the first since his assassination attempt, to praise tech billionaire Elon Musk — one week after Musk endorsed Trump and amid reports that Musk created a super PAC to pledge a staggering $45 million a month to the Trump campaign.

“But Elon endorsed me the other day, and I read ― I didn’t even know this ― he didn’t even tell me about it, but he gives me 45 million dollars a month,” Trump said. “A month! Not 45 million gives me 45 million a month!”

The new PAC is led in part by Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and is supported by the Winklevoss twins, billionaire venture capitalist Doug Leone and tech founder John Hering, The New York Times first reported Monday.

On Thursday, Musk, the world’s richest person, downplayed his financial support of the Trump campaign.

“I have not pledged anything to anyone!” Musk wrote on X. “I did create a PAC that is focused on supporting candidates who favor a meritocracy and personal freedom, but funding to date has been far below that level.”

