Trump Thinks the Military Should Handle Citizens Who Disagree With Him

Corbin Bolies
·1 min read
Fox News
Fox News

Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military should be used on citizens who disagreed with him in an interview on Sunday, calling liberals “the enemy from within” and claiming they posed more of a threat than migrants.

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo questioned Trump on whether he was afraid foreign nationals within the U.S. could cause chaos on Election Day, particularly after President Joe Biden said he worried it may not be “peaceful.” (Bartiromo carefully omitted that Biden’s fear was over Trump’s rhetoric, not foreign nationals.)

But Trump, after a brief aside to disparage Biden’s stamina, said his concern was less with migrants in the country and more with “the enemy within”—a group he defined as “sick people, radical left lunatics” that he classified as “very bad people.”

Trump said that any supposed chaos caused by such a group on Election Day could require federal intervention—including by the U.S. military.

“It should be easily handled by, if necessary, by the National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military,” Trump told Bartiromo.

His stark comments come as Trump has disparaged those who disagree with him, criticizing some groups—namely Jewish Americans—for why they would choose to vote for Kamala Harris over him. He has also repeatedly floated militarizing law enforcement, including throughout his first presidential administration, though it has generally been in the context of immigration.

Still, as recently as last month, Trump said he would seek legal retribution against “Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials” for any potential “CHEATING” in next month’s election.

“Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign, following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as detailed…

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • Trump Called Harris 'Retarded,' Railed Against Jews Supporting Her: Report

    Donald Trump is said to have used the slur at a Trump Tower dinner, where he also suggested that donors need to provide more help to his campaign.

  • Moreno's abortion comment rattles debate in expensive Senate race in Republican-leaning Ohio

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An off-the-cuff comment about reproductive rights by Republican Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s tight Senate race has put abortion at the center of debate in the most expensive Senate campaign this year. And that’s just where Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wanted it.

  • Obama sends stark warning message to Democrats

    Former President Obama on Thursday night did what many Democrats had been craving. He said the quiet part out loud. For days, Democrats have been worried about a lack of enthusiasm among segments of their base. So when Obama made an unannounced campaign stop at a field office in Pittsburgh, he used the opportunity — with television…

  • Chris Christie Unnerved by Donald Trump’s ‘Significant’ Mental Decline

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie took shots at fellow Republican Donald Trump for his mental decline, his childlike behavior amid Hurricane Helene and his chances of winning the presidency in November during an interview with New York Times opinion journalist Frank Bruni.Christie—who supported Trump’s last two campaigns before speaking out against him more recently—told Bruni that he has seen declines in the GOP nominee’s mental acuity and speaking ability.“He wasn’t as good in 2020 as

  • Walz Rips Trump’s Chinese Bibles and Trump Gets Militaristic

    Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 25 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.THE DOWNLOADTim Walz ripped Donald Trump as a heathen and a hypocrite on Friday for outsourcing his “God Bless the USA” Bibles to China.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Sta

  • Meghan McCain on Harris invoking her father: ‘Democrats want to reinvent history’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…

  • Laura Ingraham Roasted For Asking Harrison Butker This Question About Donald Trump

    The Fox News host recently interviewed the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, who has hit the campaign trail to support Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in his reelection bid.

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Trump asks for military aircraft protection amid Iran threat, reports say

    Donald Trump's campaign has requested the use of military aircraft and vehicles to protect the former president as he campaigns during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Friday. The request follows two recent assassination attempts against the Republican presidential candidate. It also comes after Trump's campaign last month said he had been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials on alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him.

  • MAGA Stalwart Sought For Top Trump Administration Job Has A Shocking Agenda

    Mike Davis, a potential attorney general pick by Donald Trump, has outlined extreme policy positions, though it's hard to tell if some of them are jokes.

  • Trump Goes Dark MAGA and Calls Harris ‘Threat to Democracy’

    Turning the tables with an ironic twist, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a threat to democracy on Friday, and announced a plan to use a 1798 law to round up and deport undocumented migrants.“We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States,” Trump said at a campaign stop in Aurora, Colorado.Trump said if he wins another term in the White House, he’ll create “Operation Aurora” to target Venezuelan gang members and other “illegal aliens,” whom he also referred

  • Colin Jost Trolls JD Vance Over Dancing Around 2020 Election Question On 'Weekend Update'

    Jost mocked the Ohio senator's attempts to dodge a question on Trump's loss in the last presidential election.

  • Comer slams Raskin over his election certification comments: ‘Ultimate hypocrite’

    House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) condemned comments from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), calling him “the ultimate hypocrite” after the Democrat claimed former President Trump is trying to manipulate the electoral college. “Ranking member Raskin is the ultimate hypocrite,” Comer told Fox News Digital. “He talks a big game about ‘saving democracy’ yet actively undermines…

  • What former Secret Service agent thinks about Trump’s request for military assets

    CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow&nbsp;discusses&nbsp;former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security,&nbsp;including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.

  • Democrats shut down Arizona office after shootings

    Arizona Democrats closed their field office in Tempe, Ariz. after three shooting incidents. The office served as a base for the Sun State’s congressional campaigns and Vice President Harris’s presidential effort in recent weeks. The Tempe Police Department said the latest incidents on Oct. 6 involved gun shots fired at the Democratic campaign office at…

  • Trump wants US citizens who oppose him to be ‘handled’ by military; national polls show tight race with Harris: Live

    New national polls from ABC, NBC, and CBS show tight race, with Kamala Harris’s lead narrowing in two and dead heat in one

  • Georgia election workers settle defamation lawsuit against conservative website

    ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia election workers have reached a settlement in their defamation lawsuit against a Missouri-based conservative website that falsely accused them of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to a court filing earlier this week.