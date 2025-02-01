Trump threatens Mexico, Canada and China with tariffs
President Donald Trump has said the US will impose 25% tariffs on its neighbours Mexico and Canada on Saturday
Canadian oil would be hit with lower tariffs of 10% on 18 February, he added. China will also face new tariffs of 10% on Saturday, the White House said
Trump says the tariffs are meant to limit the amount of undocumented migrants and fentanyl crossing US borders, as well as trade deficits
Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the tariffs are "not what we want, but if he moves forward, we will also act"
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday her country was prepared, but would act "with a cool head" if tariffs go ahead
Trump argues import taxes would boost the economy and leverage American power, though analysts warn they could stoke inflation