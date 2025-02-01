Trump threatens Mexico, Canada and China with tariffs

  • President Donald Trump has said the US will impose 25% tariffs on its neighbours Mexico and Canada on Saturday

  • Canadian oil would be hit with lower tariffs of 10% on 18 February, he added. China will also face new tariffs of 10% on Saturday, the White House said

  • Trump says the tariffs are meant to limit the amount of undocumented migrants and fentanyl crossing US borders, as well as trade deficits

  • Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the tariffs are "not what we want, but if he moves forward, we will also act"

  • Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday her country was prepared, but would act "with a cool head" if tariffs go ahead

  • Trump argues import taxes would boost the economy and leverage American power, though analysts warn they could stoke inflation

