Trump threatens to try to regain control of Panama Canal

Mike Wendling - BBC News
·3 min read
Donald trump in front of a podium with the Turning Point USA logo on it
Trump made his remarks in front of thousands at Turning Point's annual conference, one of the country's largest gatherings of conservative activists [Getty Images]

President-elect Donald Trump has demanded Panama reduce fees on the Panama Canal or return it to US control, accusing the central American country of charging "exorbitant prices" to American shipping and naval vessels.

"The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, highly unfair," he told a crowd of supporters in Arizona on Sunday.

"This complete rip-off of our country will immediately stop," he said, referring to when he takes office next month.

His remarks prompted a quick rebuke from Panama's president, who said "every square metre" of the canal and surrounding area belong to his country.

ADVERTISEMENT

President José Raúl Mulino added that Panama's sovereignty and independence were non-negotiable.

Trump made the comments to supporters of Turning Point USA, a conservative activist group that provided significant support to his 2024 election campaign.

It was a rare example of a US leader saying he could push a country to hand over territory - although he did not explain how he would do so - and a sign of how American foreign policy and diplomacy may shift once he enters the White House following his inauguration on 20 January.

Trump's comments followed a similar post a day earlier in which he said the Panama Canal was a "vital national asset" for the US.

If shipping rates are not lowered, Trump said on Sunday, "we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, quickly and without question".

ADVERTISEMENT

The 51-mile (82km) Panama Canal cuts across the central American nation and is the main link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

It was built in the early 1900s and the US maintained control over the canal zone until 1977, when treaties gradually ceded the land back to Panama. After a period of joint control, Panama took sole control in 1999.

Up to 14,000 ships cross the canal per year, including container ships carrying cars, natural gas and other goods, and military vessels.

As well as Panama, the president-elect also took aim at Canada and Mexico over what he called unfair trade practices. He accused them of allowing drugs and immigrants into the US, although he called Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum a "wonderful woman".

Trump hits the usual themes

Trump made his remarks in front of thousands at Turning Point's annual conference, one of the country's largest gatherings of conservative activists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning Point poured huge resources into get-out-the-vote efforts in swing states designed to bolster Trump and other Republicans during the election campaign.

It was his first speech since a deal passed Congress this week to keep the US government open, after several provisions were removed including one that would have increased the country's debt ceiling.

Trump had supported raising the debt ceiling, which restricts the amount of money the US government can borrow.

But his speech on Sunday avoided that issue entirely, instead recapping his election victory and hitting on themes – including immigration, crime and foreign trade – that were mainstays of his campaign.

He did, however, mention Elon Musk.

"You know, they're on a new kick," he said. "All the different hoaxes. The new one is that President Trump has ceded the presidency to Elon Musk."

ADVERTISEMENT

"No, no, that's not happening," he said. "He's not gonna be president."

Several speakers here at the conference were critical of government spending and of politicians in both parties – however the divisions inside the Republican Party which have played out in Congress in recent days were mostly muted.

Latest Stories

  • Trump threatens to try to take back the Panama Canal. Panama's president balks at the suggestion

    Donald Trump suggested Sunday that his new administration could try to regain control of the Panama Canal that the United States “foolishly” ceded to its Central American ally, contending that shippers are charged “ridiculous” fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

  • Second body found after mudslide last weekend hits B.C. coastline

    VANCOUVER — Squamish RCMP say emergency crews have recovered the body of a second person whose home was hit by a mudslide last weekend in British Columbia's Sea to Sky region.

  • Body of 2nd missing person found after B.C. highway landslide

    Squamish RCMP say they have now recovered the bodies of both people who went missing in the Dec. 14 landslide that had temporarily shut down the Sea to Sky Highway last weekend. The mudslide hit near Lions Bay, about 40 kilometres north of Vancouver, cutting off the road connection between Vancouver and Whistler. The slide affected a nearby home with two people inside.Crews are pictured cleaning up debris after a landslide on the Sea to Sky highway near Lions Bay, British Columbia on Monday, Dec

  • B.C. village mourns deaths of 2 longtime residents in landslide

    Barbara and David Enns were residents of The Village of Lions Bay for several decades until they died last weekend in a landslide, says the town's mayor.David's body was found the day after the Dec. 14 mudslide destroyed their home. But Barbara's remains weren't found until Dec. 21, according to Squamish RCMP.Mayor Ken Berry says residents of the small community are devastated.The debris shut down the busy highway for several hours. (Ben Nelms/CBC)"It's just been a complete profound loss for the

  • Former US Marines pilot who worked in China to be extradited to US, says Australia government

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said on Monday he had approved a United States extradition request for former U.S. Marines pilot Daniel Duggan, who faces charges including breaking U.S. arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers. Duggan, 55, a naturalised Australian citizen, was arrested by Australian Federal Police in a rural town in New South Wales state in October 2022, shortly after returning from China, where he had lived since 2014.

  • Mother pays tribute to boy, 9, killed in German Christmas market attack: ‘Let my little teddy bear fly’

    Andre Gleissner was among the five dead following the attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany

  • Watch again: Trump delivers first rally-style speech since election and threatens to retake Panama Canal

    AmericaFest 2024 — comes one day after Trump threatened to retake the Panama Canal in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Saturday night. Trump accused Panama of charging American vessels “exorbitant prices” to use the vital waterway that acts as a shortcut linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S.,” Trump vented.

  • Trump threatens to retake Panama Canal in Truth Social post

    Trump accused Panama of charging American vessels ‘exorbitant prices’ to use the vital waterway

  • Small plane crashes into Brazil tourist city, killing at least 10

    (Reuters) -A small plane carrying 10 people crashed into shops in the center of the tourist city of Gramado in southern Brazil on Sunday, killing everyone on board, state government officials said. The aircraft's owner and pilot, Luiz Claudio Galeazzi, died along with the other nine passengers, all of whom were members of his family, according to Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite. In addition, 17 people on the ground were injured, Leite said at a press conference, with 12 still receiving hospital care, including two in critical condition.

  • Trump threatens to retake control of Panama Canal

    WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal on Sunday, accusing Panama of charging excessive rates to use the Central American passage and drawing a sharp rebuke from Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino. Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Arizona, Trump also said he would not let the canal fall into the "wrong hands," warning of potential Chinese influence on the passage. "Has anyone ever heard of the Panama Canal?" Trump said at AmericaFest, an annual event organized by Turning Point, an allied conservative group.

  • Incoming Trump press secretary says Day 1 executive order may tackle Title 42

    President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…

  • Chris Christie Predicts What Will Cause Demise of Musk-Trump Bromance

    Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon

  • Trump vows to rename Denali, North America's tallest mountain, as Mt McKinley

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he will rename Denali, Alaska natives' name for North America's tallest mountain, after William McKinley, the 25th U.S. president who was assassinated in 1901. Democratic former President Barack Obama in 2015 officially renamed the mountain as Denali, siding with the state of Alaska and ending a decades-long naming battle.

  • Trump's tariff threat could force Canada to face tough decisions on sovereignty

    It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • Why Trump suddenly cares about the U.S. debt ceiling

    As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o

  • Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video

    "Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he tells rally attendees in Phoenix The post Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • People Are Sharing Who They Think Should Run For President In 2028, And I Can't Believe I Agree With So Many Of These

    We're looking ahead at the next election cycle.

  • Missing Rep’s Whereabouts Revealed After Six-Month Absence on Capitol Hill

    Texas Rep. Kay Granger has reportedly been found to be living in a retirement facility that provides memory care after being missing from the Capitol for six months. Serving as the U.S. representative for Texas’s 12th congressional district for over the past two decades, 81-year-old Granger—who did not run for reelection in November and is set to retire January next year—hasn’t cast a vote in Washington D.C. since July, according to her roll call vote page. With her absence sparking concern amon

  • A Colorado man is asking his neighbors to sell him their home to solve a 'desperate' situation — what he's doing and why

    His story highlights the struggle to find affordable housing.