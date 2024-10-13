Trump threatens to withhold firefighting funds from California after accusing FEMA of not doing enough

Ariana Baio
·2 min read
Donald Trump told rallygoers in California he would withold federal aid for fire fighting if Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t listen to him (AP)
Donald Trump told rallygoers in California he would withold federal aid for fire fighting if Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t listen to him (AP)

After spending days spreading misinformation about FEMA not helping victims of Hurricane Helene, Donald Trump told rallygoers in California that if elected, he would withhold federal fire-fighting aid to the state in order to get Governor Gavin Newsom to do what he says.

Trumpeting the potential power he would have if re-elected, Trump promised supporters he would make sure Newsom cannot enact environmental protection policies that limit the amount of water Californians can use.

“We’re going to take care of your water situation and we’ll force it down [Gavin Newsom’s] throat and we’ll say, ‘Gavin if you don’t do it we’re not giving you any of that fire money that we send you all the time for all the forest fires that you have’,” Trump said at a rally in Coachella, California on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s not hard to do,” he added.

Trump’s promise to withhold emergency federal aid in that instance coincides with his recent tirade of misinformation about the federal agency not doing enough to provide support to victims of hurricanes in North Carolina.

The former president falsely accused FEMA of withholding disaster relief to citizens, only giving them $750, but giving “tens of billions of dollars” to foreign countries and migrants.

Hurricane survivors get an initial $750 after applying for Serious Needs Assistance which is meant to cover essential needs like food, water and medication. They can qualify for further financial assistance through other FEMA programs.

There is also no factual basis that federal assistance funding is being diverted to support migrants.

Trump has also been highly critical of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s response to hurricane victims, accusing both of not doing enough to show victims support, visiting impacted areas and more.

Yet, the former president had seemingly no problem, joking or not, about withholding federal assistance to a state if he didn’t get his way – something he was accused of doing while in office.

A former Trump administration official, Mark Harvey, told Politico that Trump delayed approving disaster aid for California while it was experiencing wildfires in 2018 because of the state’s traditionally Democrat-leaning politics.

Harvey claimed that Trump ultimately decided to do so after he pulled voting results to show Trump the area being affected by the wildfires voted for Trump.

Latest Stories

  • Lithuanians vote in parliamentary election with many looking for change despite a strong economy

    Lithuanians voted Sunday in the first round of parliamentary elections that could lead to the center-right governing coalition being replaced by the opposition Social Democrats and smaller center-left parties. Despite economic successes, strict COVID-19 measures and an influx of migrants have cast shadows over conservative Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė’s government, which took office in 2020. Although European Union member Lithuania has seen annual double-digit personal income growth and has one of the lowest inflation rates in the 27-nation bloc, many voters don’t seem to be impressed.

  • Opinion - Liberals are losing their minds over Elon Musk

    Elton John has publicly denounced Elon Musk, calling him an "a**hole", while the California Coastal Commission rejected a request from the Air Force for additional launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base due to Musk's involvement in the presidential race.

  • They fled their homes to escape Boko Haram. Now Nigeria is resettling them back despite their fears

    When Boko Haram launched an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria in 2010, Abdulhameed Salisu packed his bag and fled from his hometown of Damasak in the country's battered Borno state. Across Borno, dozens of displacement camps have been shut down, with authorities claiming they are no longer needed and that most places from where the displaced fled are now safe.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Pits Donald Trump Against Kamala Harris In A Game Of ‘Family Feud’

    Saturday Night Live mocked Donald Trump’s refusal to do another debate and instead had him face off with Kamala Harris in Family Feud. With Kenan Thompson as emcee Steve Harvey, the cold open brought back the election season regulars: Maya Rudolph as Harris, joined by her “family” of Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan …

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • Trump Goes 0 for 2 with Back-to-Back Teleprompter Claims

    Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,

  • Gov. Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ After Rally Insults

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis alleged that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is suffering from “cognitive decline” and can’t seem to remember who he’s running against.Trump campaigned on Friday in Aurora, Colorado, where he called Polis a “coward” and a “fraud” and said immigrants from Venezuela have “invaded and conquered” the city after a video of six armed men inside an Aurora apartment complex went viral in August.A 25-year-old man was later shot and killed, and social media users claimed th

  • 'It Is Bull': Fox News Anchor Calls Out Trump On Live TV Over Hurricane 'Misinformation'

    Neil Cavuto declared that the false FEMA claims pushed by the GOP nominee "cannot be tolerated."

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • What former Secret Service agent thinks about Trump’s request for military assets

    CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow&nbsp;discusses&nbsp;former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security,&nbsp;including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Meghan McCain on Harris invoking her father: ‘Democrats want to reinvent history’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…

  • Obama sends stark warning message to Democrats

    Former President Obama on Thursday night did what many Democrats had been craving. He said the quiet part out loud. For days, Democrats have been worried about a lack of enthusiasm among segments of their base. So when Obama made an unannounced campaign stop at a field office in Pittsburgh, he used the opportunity — with television…

  • Jimmy Fallon Snarks About Big Change At Fox News After Trump Decision

    The "Tonight Show" host had some choice one-liners for the Republican nominee.

  • CNN Anchor Spars With Ex-Trump Aide Over Hurricane Lie: 'It's Just False'

    Panelist Marc Lotter sought to defend one of the former president's baseless claims about disaster relief efforts in the U.S.

  • Iran engages in urgent diplomacy as it braces for Israel’s response to missile attacks

    Iran’s government is extremely nervous and has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to gauge whether they can reduce the scale of Israel’s response to its missile attack earlier this month and – if that fails – help protect Tehran, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

  • Did Trump Fart On Stage? Jimmy Kimmel Reviews The Gassy Evidence

    The late night host said that Trump is now a “founding farter” of the United States.

  • Trump Goes Dark MAGA and Calls Harris ‘Threat to Democracy’

    Turning the tables with an ironic twist, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a threat to democracy on Friday, and announced a plan to use a 1798 law to round up and deport undocumented migrants.“We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States,” Trump said at a campaign stop in Aurora, Colorado.Trump said if he wins another term in the White House, he’ll create “Operation Aurora” to target Venezuelan gang members and other “illegal aliens,” whom he also referred

  • JD Vance says ‘they want you to live in a pod, eat bugs and own nothing’ at bizarre North Carolina event

    Trump’s running mate also debuted a strange impression of Kamala Harris and criticized her supposedly ‘awkward cackle’ at the campaign event. Eric Garcia reports from Greensboro

  • Harris Town Hall Moderator Debunks Crazy New Teleprompter Claim

    The moderator for Kamala Harris’s Univision town hall personally debunked yet another teleprompter conspiracy theory cooked up by right-wing influencers.Conservative commentators claimed to have uncovered a “gotcha” moment when a Univision camera panning the room during Thursday’s event showed Harris speaking in front of a teleprompter with writing that then went black.“Watch them panic when they realized they were showing the prompter live on-air,” right-wing pundit Benny Johnson wrote on X—eve