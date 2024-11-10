Trump told Putin not to escalate war in Ukraine days after the election, reports say

Ariana Baio
·3 min read

President-elect Donald Trump reportedly advised Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine in a phone call the day after the presidential election, a new report says.

As one of his first orders of unofficial business as the president-elect, Trump spoke with Putin on Thursday in a telephone conversation that he took from his home in Florida, sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

He allegedly asked the Russian president not to escalate his war and reminded him of the U.S.’s military presence in Europe.

It was one of several calls Trump took with other leaders from around the world in the hours after he won the 2024 presidential election. He also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

Trump’s team declined to comment on the specifics of the call.

“President Trump won a historic election decisively and leaders from around the world know America will return to prominence on the world stage. That is why leaders have begun the process of developing stronger relationships with the 45th and 47th President because he represents global peace and stability,” Steven Cheung, Trump communications director, said in a statement to The Independent,

Trump and Putin, pictured in 2018, have always had a more friendly relationship than other U.S. presidents have had with Russia (AP)
On the campaign trail, Trump touted his relationship with and admiration for Putin, widely seen in the West as a dictator. He also claimed that had he been president rather than Joe Biden, Russia would have never invaded Ukraine.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of 2022 under Putin’s direction. The U.S. and its allies have been sending aid to Ukraine since then to assist it in defeating Russia – something that has earned the ire of some Republicans who do not think the U.S. should be involved.

Trump has promised voters he would end the Russia–Ukraine war if re-elected. Now he has to make good on that promise.

As part of the effort, the president-elect reportedly discussed “the resolution of Ukraine’s war” with Putin and expressed interest in follow-up conversations.

It is unclear how Trump plans to end the war in Ukraine. Some Republicans, and former Trump administration officials, have expressed concern that Trump will negotiate a deal with Putin that could cede Ukrainian land to Russia rather than stand up to the Russian president.

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a missile attack in Kharkiv on October 31. The country has faced devastation from Russia’s attacks (AFP via Getty Images)
Last year, Trump told Fox News that he would approach Zelensky to tell him “No more, you gotta make a deal” in order to broker peace between the two countries.

But foreign affairs experts have warned that giving Putin a deal will bolster his power and undermine the U.S. and its European allies.

Admiral Rob Bauer, the chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, said at the European defense summit that allowing Russia “to win” will inspire other autocratic states to push the envelope.

“If you allow a nation like Russia to win, to come out of this as the victor, then what does it mean for other autocratic states in the world where the U.S. has also interests?” Bauer said. 

Trump has not unveiled any official plan, or deal, to end the Russia–Ukraine war.

