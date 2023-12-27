Trump touts word cloud showing ‘revenge,’ ‘dictatorship’ as what voters think his victory would bring

Former President Trump on Tuesday shared a “word cloud” from a recent poll showing the former president’s political plans to be most associated with the terms “revenge” and “dictatorship.”

The word cloud, originally posted Tuesday by Daily Mail to visualize the results of their latest survey, shows voters most frequently described Trump’s political plans for a second White House term with words including “revenge,” “dictatorship,” “power” and “America.”

Trump appeared to tout the word cloud and the Daily Mail’s findings when he posted the image to his Truth Social account, though he did not attach a caption to the post.

Daily Mail and JL Partners polled 1,000 voters for a word to sum up President Biden’s and Trump’s respective plans if reelected in 2024. As for what voters said about Biden’s plans, terms included “nothing,” “economy” and “peace.”

Trump’s sharing of the post comes just weeks after he sparked fury with his remarks that stated he only wants to be a dictator for one day in order to achieve certain policy goals related to the southern border and oildrilling in the U.S.

When pressed by Fox News host Sean Hannity at an Iowa town hall earlier this month over whether he has plans to “abuse power, to break the law, to use the government to go after people” if reelected to the White House, Trump said he didn’t plan on being a dictator “except for day one.”

“He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said, no, no, no — other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator,” Trump said.

Days later, Trump doubled down on the remarks, reiterating he only wants to be a “dictator for one day” to secure the southern border and begin drilling in the U.S.

The comments further fueled concerns from some Democrats and even some Republicans over how Trump will govern if reelected and whether he would seek revenge on those who did him wrong in the past. Many Republicans appeared to dismiss the former president’s remark.

The former president’s Tuesday post appears to already be raising eyebrows from some Democrats.

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau reposted a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post, writing, “Trump is running to stay out of prison and to take revenge on his enemies. That’s it. He doesn’t care about anyone but himself — not even his own supporters and loyalists.”

“Trump 2024: Not you, him,” Farveau added.

