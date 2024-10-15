Former President Donald Trump's town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Monday evening was interrupted twice by medical emergencies in a very warm Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds before he cut the program short.

There was a medical emergency that required an attendee to be placed on a stretcher about 30 minutes into the event. As the crowd started singing "God Bless America," Trump requested that "Ave Maria" be played on the loudspeakers as medics tended to the man.

Moments later, there was a second medical emergency.

PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign town hall on Oct. 14, 2024, in Oaks, Pa., as moderator South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem listens. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Trump requested that the doors be opened but he was advised that for security reasons that wasn’t possible. Both Trump and moderator South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem commented on the heat in the room.

“Open the doors. I wish we could open those doors to outside,” Trump said. “For security reasons, they can't. But you know what I suggest? Open them. Because anybody comes through those doors, you know what's going to happen to them.”

“Personally, I enjoy this. We lose weight, you know. No, you lose weight. We could do this -- lose four or five pounds,” Trump quipped.

“Would anybody else like to faint?” Trump said as the second person made their way out of the Expo Center.

Trump then requested that "Ave Maria" be played again and remained on stage as more music was played.

He continued, “Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music. Let's make it into a music fest. Who the hell wants to hear questions right? Isn't that beautiful?”

Trump town hall derailed after medical emergencies in the crowd originally appeared on abcnews.go.com