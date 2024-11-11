Trump and trade worries cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku

Valerie Volcovici and Nailia Bagirova
·5 min read

By Valerie Volcovici and Nailia Bagirova

BAKU (Reuters) - The annual U.N. climate summit kicks off Monday with countries readying for tough talks on finance and trade, following a year of weather disasters that have emboldened developing countries in their demands for climate cash.

Delegates gathering in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku are hoping to resolve the summit's top agenda item – a deal for up to $1 trillion in annual climate finance for developing countries.

The summit's negotiating priorities, however, are competing for governments' resources and attention against economic concerns, wars in Ukraine and Gaza and last week's U.S. re-election of Donald Trump, a climate-change denier, as president of the world's biggest economy.

COP29 host Azerbaijan will be tasked with keeping countries focused on agreeing to a new global finance target to replace the current $100 billion pledge expiring this year.

The Caspian Sea nation, often proud of being home to the world's first oil wells, will also be under pressure to show progress from last year's COP28 pledge to transition away from fossil fuels.

The country's oil and gas revenues accounted for 35% of its economy in 2023, down from 50% two years prior. The government says these revenues will continue to decline, to roughly 32% of its GDP this year and 22% by 2028.

Before the summit talks can even begin, countries will need to agree on an agenda by consensus – including an 11th-hour proposal by China to bring trade disputes into the mix.

The Chinese proposal - made on behalf of the fast-developing "BASIC" group of countries including Brazil, India and South Africa - asked for the summit to address "restrictive trade measures" such as the EU's carbon border tariffs going into effect in 2026.

Those concerns have been compounded by Trump's campaign promise to impose 20% tariffs on all foreign goods – and 60% on Chinese goods.

China's request showed it was flexing power following Trump's re-election, which signaled the United States' likely disengagement from global climate cooperation, said Li Shuo, director of China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Trump has called climate change a hoax and vowed to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, the global treaty to reduce planet-warming emissions.

The European Union, along with current U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, have been pressing China and Gulf oil nations to join the pool of climate finance donor countries.

"If the EU wants to talk about climate finance with China, if it wants to talk NDCs, part of the conversation should be how to resolve our differences on trade and your tariffs," Shuo said.

EXTREME PRESSURE

With this year on track to be the hottest on record, experts noted that climate extremes were now challenging rich and poor countries alike – from flooding disasters in Africa, coastal Spain and the U.S. state of North Carolina, to drought gripping South America, Mexico and the U.S. West.

Most countries are not prepared.

"Election results don't alter the laws of physics," said Kaveh Guilanpour, vice president for international strategies at the nonprofit Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.

"Unless the world collectively steps up its efforts, the impacts of climate change will become increasingly severe and frequent and will be felt by an increasing number of people in all countries, including in the United States."

Many in Baku were worried that a U.S. disengagement could lead other countries to backpedal on past climate pledges or to scale back future ambitions.

"That is definitely a risk. People will be saying, well, the U.S. is the second biggest emitter. It's the biggest economy in the world ... If they don't set themselves an ambitious target, why would we?" Marc Vanheukelen, the EU's climate ambassador from 2019 to 2023, told Reuters.

GIFT OF GAS

Azerbaijan has spent the last year lobbying governments to accelerate their move to clean energy while touting gas as a transition fuel.

With Azeri President Ilham Aliyev having called its fossil fuel bounty "a gift of God," Azerbaijan has proposed creating a Climate Finance Action Fund to collect voluntarily up to $1 billion from extractive companies across 10 countries including Azerbaijan.

This year, the country's gas exports to Europe are expected to exceed 12 billion cubic meters, up from 11.8 billion cubic meters last year, as Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

The country's chief COP29 negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, said gas remained a key part of the energy mix for countries with limited alternatives.

"In this context, we must intensify our efforts to align natural gas usage with greenhouse gas reduction goals," Yalchin told Reuters.

Environmental groups and climate scientists have criticised the promotion of gas as a clean energy option, noting that it is a climate-polluting fossil fuel.

Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said that, with its buildup of renewables, Azerbaijan was "moving from fossil fuel exports to green electricity exports." The country aims to have renewable energy fueling 35% of its power plant capacity by 2030. Last year, this figure was about 20%.

Azerbaijan also has fought criticism for its jailing political prisoners including journalists, and ethnic Armenians that Azerbaijan describes as separatist leaders.

Azerbaijan's Aliyev has rejected the criticism and warned that it could undermine the fragile peace negotiations between the two former Soviet republics.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Nailia Bagirova in Baku; additional reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels; Editing by Katy Daigle and Lincoln Feast.)

Latest Stories

  • Moscow targeted as Ukraine and Russia trade large drone attacks

    Ukrainian strike on Moscow is biggest since full-scale invasion while Russia sends wave of record 145 drones

  • Strong quake rocks eastern Cuba, damaging buildings, infrastructure

    HAVANA (Reuters) -An earthquake rocked eastern Cuba on Sunday, shaking buildings in Santiago de Cuba, the island's second-largest city, and the surrounding countryside. The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey listed as magnitude 6.8, struck Cuba's southeastern coast in Granma province near the municipality of Bartolome Maso, where former Cuban leader Fidel Castro had his headquarters during the Cuban Revolution. "We've felt earthquakes in the past, but nothing like this," said Santiago resident Griselda Fernandez by telephone.

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • ‘Distrustful’ Trump Bypasses State Department Procedures to Call World Leaders

    Donald Trump has reportedly spoken with world leaders like Vladimir Putin this week without the typical oversight of the U.S. State Department and government interpreters. The reasoning for this, as sources explained to The Washington Post, is that Trump is “distrustful” of federal officials after a string of leaked transcripts emerged from calls he made with world leaders during his first White House term. The Post reported its “standard procedure” for incoming presidents to sign an agreement w

  • Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine - Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of "Washington's sizeable military presence in Europe", the Post reported. During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares His 'Honest To God' Thoughts About Trump Win

    The former House Republican got "absolutely" clear about what he called a right-wing "narrative."

  • Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to remain at post as some call for her to step down

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made clear she has no plans to step down, according to people close to her, despite calls from some on the left that President Joe Biden should be allowed to try to name a successor before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

  • ‘It’s Gonna Be Hysterical!’ Jesse Watters Says of Watching Trump’s Proposed Mass Deportations

    Jesse Watters revealed his unique sense of humor while talking about Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations. The president-elect has a vision to remove around 11 million people from the country, and said this week that no level of expenditure would stop him from seeing it through. “You have no choice,” Trump reportedly said of his plan, adding that there “is no price tag” to equal the value of the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history.

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • Trump pressures candidates for Senate GOP leader to fill his Cabinet right away

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before Senate Republicans pick their new leader, President-elect Donald Trump is pressuring the candidates to change the rules and empower him to appoint some nominees without a Senate vote.

  • Iran has developed fentanyl-based chemical weapons

    Iran seems to have weaponized the pharmaceutical fentanyl. It may have given these chemical weapons to Hamas and Hezbollah to use against Israel.

  • CNN Corners Jim Jordan Into Admitting Election was ‘Free and Fair’ in Heated Exchange

    CNN’s Dana Bash pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to admit the 2024 election was “free and fair”—though questioned why the GOP could do so only after Donald Trump won while letting false claims of election fraud run rampant when he lost in 2020. Bash asked the Ohio congressman on Sunday’s State of the Union to answer for his party‘s repeated suggestions of election fraud during the 2020 election, a thread that became a party focal point due to Trump’s repeated false assertion that he won the 2020 el

  • Rudy Giuliani Says He’s Too Broke to Buy Food Amid Defamation Suit Struggle

    Rudy Giuliani has alleged that he doesn’t have enough money to feed himself after a federal judge ordered him to start paying the $148 million judgment he faces for defaming Georgia poll workers in the wake of the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor and close ally of President-elect Donald Trump took to X to whine about his fiscal woes, and to beg followers to donate to his fundraising campaign. “Wilkie Farr Law firm and Judge Liman are trying to inhibit me from making a living,” he wr

  • Thinking about leaving the US? Here are some countries to move to – and some to avoid

    An estimated 4.4 million U.S. citizens live outside of the country.

  • Democrat Ruben Gallego wins Senate race against Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk

    Democratic lawmaker Ruben Gallego has won the race for Senate against the Republican candidate and former Phoenix TV anchor Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk. Ruben Gallego’s top priorities include reproductive rights and providing access to abortion procedures. He supports ending the filibuster, in part to codify Roe v. Wade.