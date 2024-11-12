Trump transition live updates: Will Trump's administration picks impact House control?

After a sweeping victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 5, President-elect Donald Trump is now set to become just the second ever to serve nonconsecutive terms in office.

Trump has wasted no time in moving to assemble his team for a second term in the White House -- naming Susie Wiles as his chief of staff and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.N. ambassador, among other positions.

Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.





Latest Developments





Nov 12, 11:51 AM

Will Trump's administration picks impact House control?

While control of the House has not yet been projected by ABC News, Republicans are inching toward maintaining their slim majority.



But already, Trump has picked several lawmakers to serve in his administration: Rep. Elise Stefanik for United Nations ambassador and Rep. Mike Waltz for national security adviser.



Speaker Mike Johnson, asked about the issue on Tuesday, said he's spoken to Trump about it several times.



"We have a really talented Republican Congress ... Many of them can serve in important positions in the new administration. But President Trump fully understands, appreciates the math here and it's just a numbers game," Johnson said. "You know, we believe we're going to have a larger majority than we had last time."



The speaker added: "I don't expect that we will have more members leaving, but I’ll leave that up to him."





Nov 12, 11:40 AM

Billionaire John Paulson says he's not a candidate for Treasury role

Billionaire John Paulson said Tuesday he does not plan to formally join the administration as the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, though he said he intends to remain actively involved with Trump's economic team.



"Although various media outlets have mentioned me as a candidate for Secretary of the Treasury, my complex financial obligations would prevent me from holding an official position in President Trump’s administration at this time," Paulson said in a statement.



"However, I intend to remain actively involved with the President’s economic team and helping in the implementation of President Trump’s outstanding policy proposals," he added.



Nov 12, 11:27 AM

Johnson teases Trump visit to the Capitol

House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that Trump is expected to visit the U.S. Capitol to celebrate a potential Republicans "trifecta" on Wednesday morning before he sits down in the Oval Office with President Joe Biden later in the day.



"Well, I'll say I didn't intend to break this as news this morning," Johnson quipped as he held a press conference with House Republican leadership.



"He wanted to come and visit with House Republicans, so we're working out the details of him gathering with us potentially tomorrow morning, before he goes to the White House," Johnson said. "And that would be a great meeting and a moment for all of us, there's a lot of excitement, a lot of energy here. We're really grateful for President Trump leaving it all on the field to get reelected."

Nov 12, 11:26 AM

House Republican leadership say they're ready for Day 1 under Trump

Returning to Washington on Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson and other top House Republicans took a victory lap on last week's election results.



While ABC News has not yet projected House control, Republicans are three seats away from clinching the 218 needed for a majority.



Johnson said they are monitoring outstanding races closely but are confident they will have a "unified" government come January.



"This leadership will hit the ground running to deliver President Trump's agenda in the 119th Congress, and we will work closely with him and his administration to turn this country around and unleash, as he says, a new golden age in America," Johnson said at a press conference on the Capitol steps.

Read more here.





Nov 11, 11:32 PM

Trump's new 'border czar' issues warning to sanctuary states and cities

President-elect Donald Trump’s newly picked “border czar” Tom Homan addressed his forthcoming deportation plan and state leaders who have objected to sweeping immigration policies.



During an appearance on Fox News on Monday, Homan issued a warning to so-called “sanctuary” states and cities to “get the hell out of the way” of the Trump administration's mass deportation plans.



“I saw today numerous governors from sanctuary states saying they're going to step in the way. They better get the hell out of the way. Either you help us or get the hell out of the way, because ICE is going to do their job,” he warned, referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he formerly served as director.



"I'll double the workforce in that sanctuary city. We're going to do our job despite the politics. We're doing it. So get used to it, because we're coming,” Homan said.



When asked if he plans to deport American citizens, Homan said, “President Trump has made it clear we will prioritize public safety threats and national security threats first, and that's how the focus would be.”



Nov 12, 2:17 AM

Trump expected to tap Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state: Sources

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce his intention to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for secretary of state, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.



Rubio, 53, has served in the Senate since 2011. He is currently the vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Foreign Intelligence, and he also sits on the chamber’s Foreign Relations Committee.



Several long-serving State Department officials tell ABC News they respect Rubio’s extensive foreign policy experience and view him as unlikely to overly politicize the secretary of state role.



The secretary of state is appointed by the president with the consent of the Senate.



Nov 11, 7:58 PM

Trump asks Rep. Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser: Sources

Trump has asked Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., to be his national security adviser, multiple sources said.



Waltz was at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, sources said.

The national security adviser is appointed by the president without confirmation by the Senate.



Waltz is a former Green Beret and China hawk who emerged as a key surrogate for Trump, criticizing the Biden-Harris foreign policy record during the campaign.



The Florida Republican sits on the Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees.



He has supported aid to Ukraine in the past but has demanded "conditions," including increased spending from European allies, additional oversight of funds and pairing the aid with border security measures.



Waltz, who has visited Ukraine, was a vocal critic of the Biden administration's policy towards Ukraine, criticizing the White House and allies for not providing Ukraine with more lethal aid -- such as MiG fighter planes -- earlier in the conflict.



Before running for elected office, Waltz served in various national security policy roles in the Bush administration, Pentagon and White House.



Trump had four different national security advisers during his first term, outside of those who served very briefly: Michael Flynn, H.R. McMaster, John Bolton and Robert O’Brien.



Nov 11, 6:25 PM

Volunteer-run effort on RFK Jr.'s website crowd-sourcing ideas for Trump admin appointments

A volunteer-run effort on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s website has begun crowd-sourcing ideas for appointments in Trump's administration.



A website titled "Nominees for the People" gives anyone the chance to submit names of people they'd like to see join the administration.



"President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. want your help nominating people of integrity and courage for over 4,000 appointments across the future Trump administration," the website reads.



Stefanie Spear, a Kennedy spokeswoman, told ABC News that the crowd-sourcing effort is "a grassroots initiative run by volunteers," and is not actually spearheaded by Kennedy, although the page uses the "mahanow.org" URL that Kennedy's official campaign website adopted after he exited the race.



"We’ve always offered space on our website to our grassroots movement," Spear said.



This post has been updated to reflect that the crowd-sourcing effort is a volunteer-run effort.



Nov 11, 5:54 PM

Trump's 'border czar' says mass deportation strategy will be a main priority

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan, Trump's newly announced "border czar," said his main priority will be overseeing and formulating Trump's long-vowed mass deportation strategy while consolidating decisions related to border security.



"Everybody talks about this mass deportation operation. President Trump talks about. I'll oversee that and come up with a strategy for that," Homan said during a lengthy interview with his hometown television station WWNY on Monday.

Homan said Trump's mass deportations is "going to be a targeted enforcement operation, concentrating on criminals and national security threats first."



He acknowledged that the deportations would be costly but argued the policy would "save the taxpayers a lot of money."



Homan said he does not plan to "separate women and children" but acknowledged that deporting alleged criminals would result in breaking up families.



"When we arrest parents here, guess what? We separate them. The illegal aliens should be no different," Homan said.



Homan also said worksite enforcement -- an aspect of immigration policy focused on unauthorized workers and employers who knowingly hire them -- is "going to get fired back up."



"Under President Trump, we're going to work it and we're going to work it hard," he said.



Nov 11, 5:56 PM

Melania Trump skipping meeting with Jill Biden: Sources

Melania Trump is not expected to travel to Washington with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, two sources told ABC News.



First lady Jill Biden had extended an invite to Melania Trump for a meeting, according to the sources. In 2016, Michelle Obama had hosted Melania Trump at the White House.



The Trump campaign declined to comment. The first lady’s office confirmed to ABC News that a joint invitation was extended to the Trumps to meet at the White House though declined to comment beyond that.



