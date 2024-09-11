Trump and Harris Share Awkward Handshake to Kick Off Debate

Who saw that coming?

In a shocking slice of professionalism, or perhaps mind games, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shared an awkward handshake before Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Harris initiated the greeting, walking to behind Trump’s podium for the brief moment after they each took the stage—Trump from the left and Harris from the right on TV broadcasts.

Trump gave Harris a strong handshake and told her “good luck” before Harris returned to her podium. In photos of the encounter, Harris appears to be smirking and giving Trump a side-eye.

It’s the first handshake before a presidential debate since Trump and Hillary Clinton met for the first time on stage in 2016.

Offshore gambling websites accepted wagers on a potential handshake, but it wasn’t favored to happen—especially after Joe Biden and Trump didn’t come together for one in June.

