Trump triumphant as Harris concedes, immigration detainee charges dropped, Murrumbidgee in crisis
Morning everyone. From politics to finance, from trade to technology, and from climate to golf (yes, even golf), the world order is busy being reset after Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election. We have all the news, analysis and insight about what it means for the US and the world. There’s Australian reaction as well.
In other news, charges will be dropped for 29 people released from immigration detention – and how Australian women have reached out to French rape victim Gisèle Pelicot.
Australia
Dry run | A section of one of Australia’s longest rivers, the Murrumbidgee, lost more than half of its water over a 30-year period due to dams and other diversions, according to new research.
‘We want this’ | The return of Donald Trump to the White House presents a series of disruptive challenges to Anthony Albanese, writes our political editor, while two of the prime minister’s predecessors have been praising the 47th president’s “self-belief”. We also caught up with the expat and Australian Trump supporters who celebrated at watch parties – “We want to bring this to Australia” – and with the Kamala Harris backers drowning their sorrows.
Exclusive | Up to 29 non-citizens released from immigration detention will have charges for allegedly breaching visa conditions dropped after the high court ruled ankle bracelets and curfews were unconstitutional.
Ketamine high | Australians are consuming less cocaine and alcohol than they were last year while ketamine use is at an all-time high, according to levels of drugs detected in the sewer system.
‘World’s strongest’ | Companies could face fines of up to $50m for failing to prevent scams and may be forced to compensate victims under new laws the Albanese government says will be the “world’s strongest”.
World
Trump triumphant | Donald Trump has promised to “fix everything” in a new “golden age” after his astonishing presidential election win over Kamala Harris. Republicans have retaken control of the Senate and are confident of controlling the House of Representatives, giving Trump greater power to enact change than he had in his first term. The result sent the US dollar soaring despite concerns about Trump’s protectionist trade plans. The Democrats are wondering how they spent $1bn and still lost. Follow developments live right here – at time of writing, Harris had just called Trump to concede and congratulate him, and she was due to address her supporters around 8am AEDT.
‘Time for patriots’ | Key members of the global far right have celebrated Donald Trump’s US election win, with tributes rolling in from Rio de Janeiro to Budapest while more cautious congratulations came from the UK, France and Germany among others. Meanwhile, celebrities who had backed Harris said “Goodbye, America”.
London warming | About 1,000 London buildings including the Houses of Parliament and the National Gallery could soon be warmed by low-carbon heat sourced from the River Thames, London Underground and sewer networks.
Cancer hope | Scientists have raised hopes of treating some of the most aggressive cases of cancer by targeting small fragments of rogue DNA that help tumours thrive and become resistant to chemotherapy.
‘Very honoured’ | Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman whose husband arranged for other men to rape her, has said she was honoured to wear a scarf sent to her by the Australian Older Women’s Network, which works to raise awareness of sexual assaults on older women.
Full Story
The return of President Trump
Americans have made their decision and they have sent Donald Trump back to the White House. Guardian reporters tell the story of the night from around the United States.
In-depth
Our Washington bureau chief, David Smith, tries to make sense of Trump’s win, which he describes as a “catastrophe for the world”. The president-elect is the “luckiest man alive” after seeing his opponents bungle their chances to see him off, but identifies the three key sources of his appeal: the celebrity-style cult, his appeal to the anxiety of voters, and his mastery of the culture wars. America, Smith concludes, “will not become an autocracy overnight but there is now no doubt that this is a democracy in decay”. We have lots more analysis of course, including how the key swing states were won, how Elon Musk will benefit from Trump’s win, and the policy areas where his impact might be felt.
Not the news
The story of how Jelena Dokic came to Australia from Croatia as a young girl and became one of the best tennis players in the world is a remarkable one. The abuse she suffered at the hands of her father during her rise to the top provides the central narrative of Unbreakable, “a visceral and often sad documentary” which is one of the best Australian sports films for a long time.
Sport
Rugby union | When Australia play England at Twickenham on Saturday both sides will be hoping to reverse losing streaks, while Wallabies assistant coach Geoff Parling talks about the job of revitalising the team.
Women’s football | A new Netflix documentary – It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spain – tells the “extraordinarily powerful” story of how the country’s women won the World Cup in Australia despite their struggles against the their coaches and federation.
Golf | Rory McIlroy has suggested Donald Trump’s return to the White House could accelerate peace talks between traditional golf tours and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Media roundup
Donald Trump’s US election triumph is a “harbinger of doom” for the Albanese government, according to analysis in the Australian, while the Sydney Morning Herald says the result means a possible clash with Washington over tariffs. Financial markets are betting that the Reserve Bank will not cut rates until after next year’s federal election, the Australian Financial Review reports.
What's happening today
Media | Nine Entertainment holds is annual general meeting.
Design | The national architecture awards will be held in Adelaide at 6.15pm.
Brain teaser
