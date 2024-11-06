Trump triumphant as Harris concedes, immigration detainee charges dropped, Murrumbidgee in crisis

Morning everyone. From politics to finance, from trade to technology, and from climate to golf (yes, even golf), the world order is busy being reset after Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election. We have all the news, analysis and insight about what it means for the US and the world. There’s Australian reaction as well.

In other news, charges will be dropped for 29 people released from immigration detention – and how Australian women have reached out to French rape victim Gisèle Pelicot.

The return of President Trump

Americans have made their decision and they have sent Donald Trump back to the White House. Guardian reporters tell the story of the night from around the United States.

In-depth

Our Washington bureau chief, David Smith, tries to make sense of Trump’s win, which he describes as a “catastrophe for the world”. The president-elect is the “luckiest man alive” after seeing his opponents bungle their chances to see him off, but identifies the three key sources of his appeal: the celebrity-style cult, his appeal to the anxiety of voters, and his mastery of the culture wars. America, Smith concludes, “will not become an autocracy overnight but there is now no doubt that this is a democracy in decay”. We have lots more analysis of course, including how the key swing states were won, how Elon Musk will benefit from Trump’s win, and the policy areas where his impact might be felt.

Not the news

The story of how Jelena Dokic came to Australia from Croatia as a young girl and became one of the best tennis players in the world is a remarkable one. The abuse she suffered at the hands of her father during her rise to the top provides the central narrative of Unbreakable, “a visceral and often sad documentary” which is one of the best Australian sports films for a long time.

Sport

Rugby union | When Australia play England at Twickenham on Saturday both sides will be hoping to reverse losing streaks, while Wallabies assistant coach Geoff Parling talks about the job of revitalising the team.

Women’s football | A new Netflix documentary – It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spain – tells the “extraordinarily powerful” story of how the country’s women won the World Cup in Australia despite their struggles against the their coaches and federation.

Golf | Rory McIlroy has suggested Donald Trump’s return to the White House could accelerate peace talks between traditional golf tours and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Media roundup

Donald Trump’s US election triumph is a “harbinger of doom” for the Albanese government, according to analysis in the Australian, while the Sydney Morning Herald says the result means a possible clash with Washington over tariffs. Financial markets are betting that the Reserve Bank will not cut rates until after next year’s federal election, the Australian Financial Review reports.

