Trump Is Trying To Make The Federal Workforce Whiter

Nathalie Baptiste
Updated ·5 min read

Less than 24 hours after a midair collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter left dozens of people dead on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump pointed the finger at the right’s favorite boogeyman: diversity efforts.

After briefly offering condolences to the victims’ loved ones, Trump quickly blamed “DEI” — diversity, equity, and inclusion — efforts for the tragedy. The investigation had barely begun, yet Trump falsely claimed that the Obama administration had decided the Federal Aviation Administration was “too white” and subsequently had hired scores of unqualified people of color.

When reporters asked him for evidence of his claims, Trump responded, “Because I have common sense.”

Since his return to the White House on Jan. 20, Trump has sought to purge government agencies of employees who do diversity work.

ADVERTISEMENT

He fired National Labor Relations Board officials in a move the president of the AFL-CIO labor federation told HuffPost was “illegal.” Trump also fired two Democratic-appointed commissioners at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an agency tasked specifically with combating discrimination at work. And he also revoked a 1965 executive order from Lyndon B. Johnson that banned federal contractors from discriminating based on race, sex, religion and sexual orientation.

Trump’s war on the “diverse” hires within the federal workforce will disproportionately affect workers of color. In many cases, “DEI” has become a barely disguised euphemism for Black people.

The federal government has long been a reliable source of economic security for Black people and other people of color who have been historically discriminated against in the private sector. Over the last 100 years, the federal government has hired Black people at a higher rate than the public sector. Stable government jobs have been one of the keys to upward mobility for Black families and other workers of color, thanks to the government’s robust anti-discriminatory practices.

In June 2021, then-President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would make the federal government an even more diverse workplace. The Government Accountability Office later released a report on the diversity of the federal workforce, concluding that there had been small increases of representation of racial minority groups and that the federal workforce had a higher percentage of people of color than the civilian one.

Trump took efforts to roll back that progress as soon as he was in office. On his first day, he signed an executive order that called the Biden administration efforts an “infiltration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military,” the order said.

The Trump administration went on to set up an email account where federal workers could report their colleagues for doing DEI work (it was, unsurprisingly, flooded with jokes and spam) and workers were not allowed to change their titles to remove DEI-related terms in order to avoid being fired.

The anti-DEI orders sent a shockwave through the federal workforce — and left officials scrambling to figure out how they should be interpreted and implemented.

Government agencies understood the order to mean that even the mention of diversity or equity was to be banned. The Smithsonian Institution, which oversees many of the popular museums in Washington, D.C., and gets the bulk of its funding from the federal government, shut down its diversity office.

The U.S. Air Force announced that it would stop using videos about the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military pilots, in courses for new recruits in order to comply with Trump’s order. (It later reversed its decision after backlash.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Targeting DEI programs is not the only way Trump has been looking to shrink the government. Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s policy planfor the administration, calls for drastically reducing headcount at many agencies.

This week, the Office of Personnel and Management offered a “buyout” to the vast majority of employees that amounts to eight months of pay. Federal workers unions are urging workers to not take the deal because it’s unclear if OPM has the authority to make such deals.

There’s evidence that such massive cuts will disproportionately harm workers of color. During government shutdowns, when the federal government ceases operations because Congress could not come to an agreement on funding, Black people and other workers of color frequently bear the brunt of being furloughed.

In the wake of Trump’s orders, conservatives have been calling out federal workers of color and even advocating for them to lose their jobs.

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account a photo of a Black woman employed at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, alleging that she changed her title in order to evade the DEI ban. (He also called for the agency to be abolished.) It’s not clear why Boykin’s title was changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaya Raichik, who attacks teachers, immigrants and liberals on her Libs of TikTok X account — which has more than 4 million followers — posted a photo of a Black National Weather Service employee, calling for her termination.

“Patricia Brown is the DEI director at the National Weather Service,” Raichik said in a post last week. “Has she been fired yet? This page is still up.” The website was taken down on the same day.

CLARIFICATION: This article has been updated to note that the website listing Patricia Brown as the acting team lead of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility at the National Weather Service was removed on Jan. 25.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Former Marine helicopter pilot on recent aviation disasters

    Former Marine helicopter pilot and aviation attorney Justin Green joins ABC News Live to discuss the deadly midair collision in Washington, D.C., and the fatal small plane crash in Philadelphia.

  • Hero Pilot ‘Disgusted’ But ‘Not Surprised’ By Trump’s Response to D.C. Crash

    One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Grammys 2025 Red Carpet: This Chappell Roan Photo Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

    At least we weren't the only ones...

  • David Hogg Becomes Democratic National Committee's First Gen Z Vice Chair

    The school shooting survivor who's become an influential progressive activist has said he wants to bring uncomfortable truths to the Democratic Party.

  • Jake Tapper presses transportation secretary on whether DEI played a role in DC plane collision

    CNN’s Jake Tapper questions Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on whether DEI played a role in the collision between an American Airlines plane and a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C. after President Trump blamed the Federal Aviation Administration’s “diversity push” in part for the crash that killed 67 people. Duffy also denies NTSB inspectors, air traffic controllers and other “critical safety” workers were affected by the federal hiring freeze and the buy-out offers put in place by the Trump administration.

  • Trump diversity order hits federal workers in non-DEI jobs, Washington Post says

    Dozens of U.S. government workers linked to diversity initiatives but whose jobs are not directly related to diversity, equity and inclusion have been placed on leave after President Donald Trump ordered the elimination of DEI positions, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The Post said its findings suggest some federal agencies may be using the order by Trump, a Republican, to broadly target "people who have expressed interest or participated in programs related to" DEI. The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Amo says Trump’s DEI remarks on plane crash ‘beneath the office of the president’

    Rep. Gabe Amo (D-R.I.) on Sunday criticized President Trump for tying diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices to the plane crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Trump, at a press conference Thursday, said it was not clear whether the air traffic controllers made any mistake but also suggested diversity initiatives have weakened the Federal…

  • DC crash shines spotlight on air traffic controllers

    Questions over control tower staffing levels during DC plane crash highlight the national shortage of workers in a stressful, difficult profession: air traffic controllers.

  • Groundhog Phil 'predicts' six more weeks of winter

    Punxsutawney Phil has forecast six more weeks of winter in North America after seeing his shadow on Groundhog Day.

  • These are the animals other than Punxsutawney Phil that will predict end of winter on Groundhog Day

    Punxsutawney Phil isn't the only animal used to signal the end of winter weather. States all over the country have their own Groundhog Day mascots used to prophesy the end of winter.

  • Groundhog Day: From Punxsutawney

    Groundhog Day: From Punxsutawney

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Canadian Lawmaker Hits Back At Trump, Mar-A-Lago's 'Gangster Class' Over Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • Trump's Canada, Mexico, China tariffs suspend loophole behind fentanyl shipments

    President Donald Trump's new tariff orders against Canada, Mexico and China all contain clauses suspending a duty-free exemption for low-value shipments below $800 that is widely seen as a loophole that has allowed shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. Staunching that flow was a primary motivation cited by Trump in imposing sweeping import taxes on goods on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Absent a fully global end to the so-called "de minimis" exemption, it is not clear how effective Trump's approach will be at curbing the flow of fentanyl.

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • Top FBI Agent Warns Staff: We’re in a ‘Battle’ After Trump’s Purge

    James E. Dennehy, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, reportedly told staff in an email that they’re in the midst of a “battle” as the Trump administration carries out a purge of the agents who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. “Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own, as good people are being walked out of the F.B.I. and others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and F.B.I. policy,” Dennehy