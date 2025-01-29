Trump: Two million federal workers can get a payout if they resign over email

Samuel Montgomery
Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, pictured on Jan 23
Donald Trump has vowed to scale back the size of the US government - Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The Trump administration has told around two million federal workers they can resign via email in exchange for a payout.

Under plans to drastically shrink the size of the US government and push out civil servants who do not support the Republican, employees were told they could receive eight months’ pay if they took up the offer.

The email was sent to staff as latest polls suggest Americans have taken a dim view of some of Mr Trump’s early moves, with his approval rating sitting at +7 – the lowest rating of any new president since the Second World War, with the exception of Mr Trump himself in 2016.

Since taking office on Jan 20, the president has attempted to do away with so-called birthright citizenship and rename the Gulf of Mexico.

He has also moved quickly to restrict immigration and scale back the size of government, efforts that respondents to the three-day poll, that closed on Sunday, looked on more favourably.

If accepted, the “deferred resignation program” would place employees on paid administrative leave until Sept 30, according to the email.

However, the memo, from the Office of Personnel Management, also warned of future downsizing and reclassification of many employees to “at-will status”, which would make them easier to fire.

The email, with the subject line “Fork in the Road”, has given federal employees until Feb 6 to decide, instructing those interested to simply reply with the word “resign”.

The government’s human resources agency added that all staff would be subject to “enhanced standards of suitability and conduct” to ensure workers were “reliable, loyal and trustworthy”.

Mr Trump has sought to hit the ground running by shrinking, purging and remoulding the federal government in his image.

However, his latest move tests the limits of his political influence on the civil service and has put him on a collision course with unions.

The federal government employed more than three million people as of November last year, accounting for nearly 1.9 per cent of the nation’s entire civilian workforce, according to the Pew Research Center.

‘Reform will be significant’

Katie Miller, who serves on an advisory board to the Department of Government Efficiency, a new body headed by Elon Musk, posted on X: “This email is being sent to more than TWO MILLION federal employees.”

While the military and some agencies are likely to increase the size of their staff, the majority of agencies are in line for reductions in headcount, the email said.

It added: “At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency, but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity.

“The reform of the federal workforce will be significant.”

Elon Musk
The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, is spearheading efforts to reduce the number of federal employees - Matt Rourke/AP

Employees who resign will not be expected to work, except in rare cases determined by agencies, according to a question-and-answer page on the department’s website.

The memo added that the “substantial majority” of federal employees would be required to return to their physical offices five days a week.

The demand echoed recent comments from the president, who said at the weekend: “You have to go to your office and work. Otherwise, you’re not going to have a job.”

‘Anti-worker policies’

Disgruntled civil servants have been plotting to sabotage the president’s ban on working from home by relaxing during office hours and taking more time off, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees union, which represents over 800,000 workers, said the offer should not be viewed as a voluntary buyout, but rather as pressuring workers not considered loyal to vacate their jobs.

“Between the flurry of anti-worker executive orders and policies, it is clear that the Trump administration’s goal is to turn the federal government into a toxic environment where workers cannot stay even if they want to,” Mr Kelley warned in a statement.

Tim Kaine
Critics of the email offer included Democratic Senator Tim Kaine - Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine also branded the proposal a “fake offer”, saying Mr Trump did not have the authority to offer it and employees may not get the promised payouts.

Under US law, no employee can be placed on administrative leave for more than 10 days in a year, while federal buyouts are capped at $25,000 (£20,000) under the Homeland Security Act.

Mr Trump has issued directives in his first days in office to make it easier to fire thousands of federal workers by reclassifying their job status.

The president has also implemented a freeze on federal hiring, except for military, immigration enforcement, national security and public safety jobs.

The latest memo contained traces of the influence of Mr Musk, as the Tesla billionaire also opted for the email subject line “Fork in the road” when he offered three months severance to Twitter employees in 2022.

Mr Musk has set his sights on cutting up to $2 trillion (£1.6 trillion) in spending from the $6.8 trillion (£5.5 trillion) federal budget.

