Lebanon says 22 killed by Israeli forces as residents try to return home

Sky News
Updated ·3 min read

Israeli forces have killed 22 people in southern Lebanon and injured more than 120 as residents try to return home, Lebanese authorities say. 

According to Lebanon's health ministry, citizens were attacked while they were trying to enter their still-occupied towns.

Under a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, the Israeli military was supposed to have withdrawn by a Sunday deadline.

But on Friday, Israel said it would keep troops in the south of the country beyond the deadline.

It said Lebanese forces were not deploying quickly enough, while Lebanon said its forces cannot move into areas until Israeli troops leave.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people remain blocked from returning to northern Gaza after Israel accused Hamas of breaching a ceasefire agreement and refused to open checkpoints to allow crossings into the north.

A day after a second exchange involving four Israeli women hostages held in Gaza for 200 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, scores of stranded Palestinians waited along the main roads leading north.

Cars, trucks and rickshaws were overloaded with mattresses, food, and tents that served as shelters for over a year for those in the central and southern areas of the enclave.

"A sea of people is waiting for a signal to move back to Gaza City and the north," said Tamer al Burai, a displaced person from Gaza City.

"This is the deal that was signed, isn't it? Many of those people have no idea whether their houses back home are still standing. But they want to go regardless, they want to put up the tents next to the rubble of their houses, they want to feel home," he told the Reuters news agency via a chat app.

Donald Trump has said Jordan and Egypt should take in Palestinians from war-ravaged Gaza.

The US president called on the two nations to take in people either temporarily or permanently, adding: "We should just clear out the whole thing."

"It's literally a demolition site, almost everything is demolished and people are dying there," he told reporters after a call with Jordan's King Abdullah.

The ceasefire deal - mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt - allows for thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to their communities.

However, not long after the Israeli female soldiers were released on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until civilian hostage Arbel Yehud was released.

Israel had reportedly demanded she be on the list of the hostages released yesterday. However, she was not included by Hamas.

It is thought she might be held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group in the Gaza Strip.

Read more from Sky News:
Holocaust survivor 'jumped from death train'
Trump praises Starmer for doing 'very good job'

A Hamas official told Reuters she was alive and well and would be released next Saturday.

The militant group later issued a statement blaming Israel for the delay and accusing it of stalling.

Reacting to Mr Trump's suggestion, an official of Hamas echoed longstanding Palestinian fears about being driven permanently from their homes.

Palestinians "will not accept any offers or solutions, even if [such offers] appear to have good intentions under the guise of reconstruction, as announced in the proposals of US President Trump," Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas political bureau, told the Reuters on Sunday.

