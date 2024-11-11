Trump urges Putin not to escalate Ukraine war in call, report says

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, advising against escalating the Ukraine war and highlighting the US's "sizeable military presence in Europe," according to the Washington Post. Trump reportedly expressed interest in further discussions to seek a swift resolution to the conflict.

Trump held the call from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, just days after his stunning election victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris, the report said.

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, did not confirm the exchange, telling AFP in a written statement that "we do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders."

The Post, citing several people familiar with the call who spoke on the basis of anonymity, reported that Trump had reminded Putin of America's sizable military presence in Europe.

They said he also expressed an interest in further conversations to discuss "the resolution of Ukraine's war soon."

Trump's election is set to have a major bearing on the almost three-year Ukraine conflict, as he insists on a quick end to the fighting and casts doubt on Washington's multi-billion dollar support for Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Trump on Wednesday, with the Republican's billionaire backer Elon Musk also notably joining them on the call.

This weekend brought the biggest drone attacks yet from both sides.

