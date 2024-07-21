Trump urges supporters to ‘fight, fight, fight’ in first rally since assassination attempt

In his first rally since the assassination attempt last week, Donald Trump said he had “taken a bullet for democracy” and urged his supporters to “fight, fight, fight” to ensure he wins the November presidential elections with a landslide. He also spoke of his good relations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and said that Russia's Vladimir Putin never would have invaded Ukraine had Trump been the US leader.

Donald Trump commanded the stage for nearly two hours Saturday in his first rally since a gunman tried to kill him last week, with a fiery, rambling speech to thousands of passionate supporters.

Here are five takeaways from the vision painted by the Republican presidential nominee for the United States:

‘Shoveling ballots into wheelbarrows’

Last week’s Republican National Convention notably downplayed Trump’s persistent lie that the 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, was stolen from him.

But when Trump returned to the campaign trail Saturday night he did not hold back.

“The Radical Left Democrats rigged the presidential election in 2020 and we’re not going to allow them to rig the presidential election in 2024,” he said, in just one of his references to voter fraud.

“We want a landslide that is too big to rig,” he added later.

He warned those who voted early to “follow your vote” and insisted that 2020 saw some states “shoveling ballots into wheelbarrows, moving them around”.



