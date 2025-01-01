Trump uses New Orleans attack to slam migrants without offering proof one was involved

President-elect Donald Trump used the mass-killing event in New Orleans, where a truck driver slammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street and left 10 people dead, to talk about immigration despite the fact police had not confirmed the identity of the suspect.

The president-elect posted on Truth Social Wednesday saying that immigrants were more likely to commit worse crimes than U.S. citizens.

“When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!”

It was later confirmed that Shamsud Din Jabbar, an American citizen born and raised in Texas who served in the US Army, perpetrated the attack.

The FBI confirmed that the suspect is dead after engaging with the police.

The bureau said it is treating the incident as an “as an act of terrorism.”

“He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said during in a press conference.

The president-elect has frequently talked about immigrants committing more crimes. During his first run for president, he said that migrants crossing the US-Mexico border were criminals, drug dealers and rapists. During his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, he said that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating the pets of locals in the area, a claim which had no evidence.