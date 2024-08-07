Trump v Harris live: Ex-president trashes ‘communist’ VP pick Tim Walz after raucous rally

Donald Trump has attacked Kamala Harris’s new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in an interview with Fox and Friends on Wednesday, calling Walz a “communist” and declaring: “He’s not where the country is on anything.”

Harris and Walz took to the stage together for the first time on Tuesday in Philadelphia, with the 2024 election now just 90 days away.

The new Democratic ticket arrived before a 12,000-strong crowd at Temple University in the Pennsylvania city to roars of applause.

On stage, the Vice President praised Walz’s Midwestern roots as a teacher, veteran, congressman and governor responsible for policies like free school lunches for kids and protections to codify abortion rights.

“I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future,” Harris said.

Walz then delivered a fiery speech of his own, balancing calls to bring “joy” back to politics with attacks on the GOP campaign, mocking Donald Trump and JD Vance as “weird as hell” and for lying about their connections to Project 2025.

Walz beat out a crowded field of rivals to be the Democratic pick for VP, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who appeared at Tuesday’s rally.

Key Points

Donald Trump calls ‘communist’ Tim Walz ‘a shocking pick’ on Fox and Friends

Walz pulls no punches in first speech as Kamala Harris’s running mate at packed Philadelphia rally

Running mate lands zinger on Vance with couch gag – and attacks him over memoir trashing his own community

Harris-Walz camo hat attracts huge interest online

Trump promises ‘major interview’ with Elon Musk next week

Jennifer Garner and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk join Rural Voters for Harris call to celebrate Walz’s pick

13:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner and Queer Eye alum Bobby Berk joined rural Democratic activists on a Zoom call on Tuesday in celebrating Harris’s selection of Tim Walz as her running mate.

The Zoom call, formally called Rural Voters for Harris, took place after Harris and Walz took the stage in Philadelphia for their first rally since he was tapped to join her on the Democratic party’s ticket.

Here’s Eric Garcia on what was said.

Jennifer Garner and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk join Rural Voters for Harris call

Harris campaign denies Shapiro was rejected for VP because of faith

13:20 , Joe Sommerlad

Kamala Harris’ campaign has rejected the suggestion that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was overlooked as her running mate in favour of Tim Walz because of his Jewish faith.

Representatives said that the claims were “ridiculous and offensive” and that the Vice President would “always combat antisemitism whenever and wherever she sees it.”

Despite losing out to Walz, Shapiro gamely introduced the ticket on stage last night, joining in the attacks on JD Vance as “a weirdo”.

Crowd at Harris-Walz introduction rally in Philadelphia chants “he’s a weirdo” to mock JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/tVd62nA9G5 — The Recount (@therecount) August 6, 2024

Mike Bedigan reports.

Harris campaign denies claim Shapiro was rejected for VP because of Jewish faith

Trump calls ‘communist’ Walz ‘a shocking pick’ on Fox and Friends

12:50 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican nominee is up bright and early talking Tim Walz on Fox’s flagship breakfast show and calling him “a very liberal man and a shocking pick” on Harris’s part.

“He’s a smarter version of her, if you want to know the truth,” Trump tells the hosts.

“He’s basically Bernie Sanders, no he’s greater than Bernie Sanders,” he adds, picking up an attack line used by Lauren Boebert yesterday, among others.

“There’s never been a ticket like this,” he gripes.

“This is a ticket that wants this country to go communist immediately if not sooner. ‘We want no security, we want no anything.’ He’s very into transgender, anything transgender he thinks is great. And [Walz] is not where the country is on anything.

“This is a shocking pick and I think it’s very insulting to Jewish people, and I think it’s very insulting to anyone who wants security. It’s very insulting to anything having to do with making America great again.”

"This is a ticket that would want this county to go communist immediately if not sooner ... he's very heavy into transgender. Anything transgender he thinks is great ... I think it's very insulting to Jewish people" -- Trump on Fox & Friends on Harris/Walz pic.twitter.com/61Phj3OTVx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2024

Trump further argues that it is “insulting” to Jewish voters that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was not chosen and says that he has heard Harris is “sort of a nasty person” as a debater.

He also claims that Walz called him for help following the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted in Minneapolis in summer 2020 over the police killing of George Floyd and that, with a kind word from the then-president, the crowds magically dispersed, which is not exactly how I remember it. How about you?

Here’s Josh Marcus on that MAGA critique of the Governor.

Harris VP pick Tim Walz under microscope for response to 2020 George Floyd protests

Cori Bush becomes the second Squad member to lose her primary as she’s ousted from Missouri seat

12:20 , Joe Sommerlad

Democratic representative Cori Bush became the second member of the Squad to lose her primary as county prosecutor Wesley Bell beat her in a grueling and expensive race in Missouri on Tuesday night.

Pro-Israel groups spent massive amounts of money to depose Bush in the district where she pulled off an upset victory against a longtime incumbent Democrat back in 2020.

The United Democracy Project (UDP), a super PAC of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, spent $9.2m against Bush, according to AdImpact.

That made the primary the second-most expensive one of the year after UDP spent millions in opposition to fellow Squad member and New York representative Jamaal Bowman.

By contrast, Bush’s campaign only spent $1.1m and the Justice Democrats, a group that supports left-wing candidates, spent only $2.5m in the district that includes St Louis.

The massive drive from pro-Israel groups appeared to pay off, with Bell declaring victory on Tuesday with 51 per cent of the vote to Bush’s 46 per cent.

Here’s more from Eric Garcia.

Cori Bush becomes the second Squad member to lose a primary as she’s ousted from seat

Vance roasted for embarrassing rally gaffe where he appeared to campaign for Harris

11:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump’s running mate appeared on stage at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia last night to deliver a speech in front of national news cameras and Republican supporters.

Behind him was a stage backdrop reading: “KAMALA CHAOS.”

But Vance’s attempt to trash the Democratic presidential candidate spectacularly failed, as the backdrop was partially covered by rallygoers, leaving only the name “KAMALA” visible.

The image quickly went viral on social media, with critics roasting Vance for unwittingly appearing to campaign for his opposition.

Myriam Page has more.

JD Vance roasted for appearing to campaign for Harris in rally blunder

JD Vance’s first rally provides insight into how he will attack Harris

11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump’s running mate also happened to be campaigning in Philadelphia yesterday.

Here’s John Bowden on how his attacks on Walz reveal the wider Republican strategy.

JD Vance’s first rally provides clue into how he will coordinate attacks on Harris

Republicans worry Trump is having a ‘public nervous breakdown’

11:10 , Joe Sommerlad

The GOP is reportedly concerned that its Dear Leader is having a “public nervous breakdown” after he made a series of offensive outbursts about Vice President Harris in response to slipping behind in the polls.

Here’s the latest from Kelly Rissman.

Republicans worry Trump is having a ‘public nervous breakdown’

Trump leads Republican meltdown over Walz

10:50 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican nominee reacted hysterically to Harris choosing Walz as her running mate yesterday, warning the mild-mannered man former high school teacher would “unleash HELL ON EARTH” in a fundraising email to supporters.

Trump leads Republican meltdown as Walz unveiled as Harris’ VP pick: ‘HELL ON EARTH’

Trump promises ‘major interview’ with Elon Musk next week

10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Desperate to regain the limelight, Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will do “a major interview” with Elon Musk next Monday August 12.

ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow!



Donald Trump Truth Social 02:22 AM EST 08/06/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 6, 2024

He’s also speaking to Fox and Friends this morning, where he can be relied upon to attack Walz as a “radical leftist” and claim that “Kamabla” is personally responsible for inflation.

We got a flavour of that last night in another Truth Social post in which he also baselessly and insanely claimed: “I HEAR THERE IS A BIG MOVEMENT TO “BRING BACK CROOKED JOE.”

This is the most Radical Left duo in American history. There has never been anything like it, and there never will be again. Crazy Kamabla is, indeed, CRAZY. I HEAR THERE IS A BIG MOVEMENT TO “BRING BACK CROOKED JOE.”



Donald Trump Truth Social 03:36 PM EST 08/06/24… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 6, 2024

Trump was also trying to wrestle back attention last night by taking credit for a slate of primary wins for his MAGA candidates when most eyes were trained on Philadelphia.

A BIG NIGHT IN AMERICA. I was 24 for 24 in Endorsements, with numerous candidates that won being long shots. Very happy! Congratulations to All, do a great job for America!



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:51 AM EST 08/07/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 7, 2024

Teacher, coach and family man: The Midwestern dad courting the White House

10:10 , Joe Sommerlad

Walz has shared plenty of family stories on social media over the years, including just last night, when he explained that his daughter was named Hope in response to he and his wife Gwen’s eventual triumph after years of heart-breaking fertility treatment.

When my wife and I decided to have children, we spent years going through fertility treatments.



I remember praying each night for a call with good news, or the agony when we heard the treatments hadn't worked.



When we welcomed our daughter into the world, we named her Hope. pic.twitter.com/3qyFeVTC8F — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

Want to know more about the man of the moment?

From high school halls to Capitol Hill and the Minnesota governor’s mansion, Nebraska native Tim Walz has been weaving a political path tinged with schoolteacher sensibilities since 2006 – and the next stop could be the White House. His family life has figured prominently through all of it, writes Sheila Flynn.

Teacher, coach and family man: Tim Walz is the Midwest dad courting the White House

Harris-Walz camo hat attracts huge interest online

09:50 , Joe Sommerlad

It’s been less than 24 hours since the Minnesota Governor’s unveiling and already one piece of merchandise in their campaign store has gone viral for taking on Donald Trump at his own game.

I think this is a pretty accurate assessment of its target audience and likely appeal.

The Walz pick extends identity politics to white dudes. This branding (“Coach Walz” + Bruce Springsteen + hardware store dad + gun owner + camo hat) is a way of recognizing, celebrating and welcoming older white men into the coalition pic.twitter.com/IE6Xx31Zky — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) August 6, 2024

Here’s Myriam Page’s report.

‘For all the midwest princesses out there’: frenzy for Walz-Harris camo hat merch

Watch: Walz’s best reactions to Harris’s speech

09:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Tim Walz’s best reactions to Kamala Harris’s speech

Walz lands a zinger on Vance with couch gag – and attacks him over memoir trashing his own community

09:10 , Joe Sommerlad

Harris’ new running mate brutally roasted his Republican counterpart JD Vance during his maiden speech last night – and even cracked a risque couch joke at his expense.

Walz drew cheers and laughter from the crowd gathered in Philadelphia when he referenced the Republican vice presidential nominee’s recent bashing online, telling crowds: “I can’t wait to debate the guy... if he’s willing to get off the couch.”

Vance was subject to ridicule after a parody post on X claimed that there was part of his best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy where the Ohio Senator admitted to having relations with a sofa.

The joke was exacerbated by a since-retracted fact-check article by the Associated Press titled “No, JD Vance did not have sex with a couch,” which prompted a barrage of memes on social media.

Walz couldn’t resist jumping on the bandwagon himself on Tuesday night, hitting out at Vance’s hypocrisy in his book, and blasting his exclusive education and career.

Mike Bedigan has more.

Tim Walz attacks Vance about that couch story at first rally as Harris’ running mate

Tim Walz pulls no punches in first speech as Kamala Harris’s running mate at packed Philadelphia rally

08:52 , Joe Sommerlad

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made their debut as the Democratic presidential ticket on Tuesday night, kicking off a campaign against Donald Trump and JD Vance in front of an electrified crowd in Philadelphia.

The governor strode on stage at Temple University’s Licouras Center on Tuesday with Harris just hours after she announced him as her running mate, with 91 days to go until the November election.

Walz’s appearance ended the closely-watched contest for the next potential vice president, landing on a seasoned Midwestern politician, military veteran and former school teacher with a progressive track record.

Here’s Andrew Feinberg and Alex Woodward’s report on a momentous night in Philly.

Tim Walz fires up Democrats in first speech as Kamala Harris’s running mate

Hello and welcome!

08:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2024 US presidential election.

Kamala Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, took to the stage together for the first time on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, with the 2024 election now just 90 days away.

The new Democratic ticket arrived before the more than 12,000-strong crowd at Temple University in the Pennsylvania city to roars of applause.

Onstage, the Vice President praised Walz’s Midwestern roots as a high school teacher, veteran, congressman and governor responsible for policies like free school lunches for kids and protections to codify abortion rights.

“I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future,” Harris said.

Walz then delivered a fiery speech of his own, balancing calls to bring “joy” back to politics with cutting attacks on the GOP campaign, mocking Donald Trump and JD Vance as out-of-touch leaders who were “weird as hell” and lying about their connections to Project 2025.