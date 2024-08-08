Harris-Trump live: Vance attacks Walz over military service record as Harris hits back at rally protesters

Republican vice presdential candidate JD Vance has attacked his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz over his 24 years of military service, accusing the Minnesota Governor of leaving the Army National Guard in 2005 to run for Congress as a means of ducking out of deployment to Iraq.

Vance, also a veteran, also accused Walz of lying about serving in a combat zone as part of the Donald Trump campaign’s efforts to attack the Midwesterner as an out-of-touch but extreme liberal.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris shut down hecklers trying to interrupt her speech at a rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday, shushing them by saying: “I’m speaking.”

A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators briefly interrupted the Vice President’s speech, chanting: “We won’t vote for genocide.”

Harris responded: “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.”

Harris and Walz were in the Motor City to address a predominantly union crowd, alongside United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain and the state’s popular Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden held his first interview since exiting the race and warned that Trump could trigger a “bloodbath” if he refuses to concede defeat in November’s election.

Key Points

JD Vance attacks Tim Walz over military service record

Kamala Harris shuts down group of pro-Palestinian activists at Detroit rally

UAW President accuses Donald Trump of being a ‘scab’ and Vance of being a ‘vulture’

Gretchen Whitmer says it’s time for a ‘strong woman’ in the White House

Polls show Harris moving ahead of Trump nationally but key battlegrounds still up for grabs

JD Vance attacks Tim Walz over military service record

09:52 , Joe Sommerlad

Republican vice presdential candidate JD Vance has attacked his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz over his 24 years of military service, accusing the Minnesota Governor of leaving the Army National Guard in 2005 to run for Congress as a means of ducking out of deployment to Iraq.

Vance, also a veteran, also accused Walz of lying about serving in a combat zone as part of the Donald Trump campaign’s efforts to attack the Midwesterner as an out-of-touch but extreme liberal.

I think this about covers it.

Veterans shouldn't be attacking each other's service, but if we're going to lay out facts, Gov. Tim Walz retired with honor after a 25-year career. JD Vance left the military after 4 years, and his one 180-day deployment was in an air-conditioned office writing press releases for… https://t.co/wk4QN2mJ97 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 7, 2024

Here’s Andrew Feinberg on how the Democrats are hitting back on a tactic that recalls GOP efforts to smear John Kerry in 2004.

Democrats push back as Trumpworld dusts off ‘swift boat’ attack on Walz

Harris begins to pull away from Trump for first time in latest election polling

09:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Kamala Harris appears to be pulling ahead of Donald Trump in presidential election polling for the first time, with the Democrat taking a three-point lead over the Republican former president in a new survey.

A poll for NPR, PBS and Marist published on Wednesday places the Vice President on 51 per cent of the vote overall, compared to Trump’s 48 per cent, and comes after her choice of Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate was met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

Joe Sommerlad looks at the numbers.

Kamala Harris begins to pull away from Donald Trump for first time in latest polling

Vance holds chat with press outside Kamala Harris’s plane

08:15 , Josh Marcus

After his plane landed at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Wisconsin, Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance walked across the tarmac to get a closer look at Kamala Harris’s Air Force Two.

But she wasn’t there. After her plane landed on Wednesday afternoon, Harris met a group of Girl Scouts before she joined her motorcade to drive to a packed rally with her running mate Tim Walz in Eau Claire, where Bon Iver was performing for thousands of supporters.

Vance, after getting close to Air Force Two, turned around and walked over to a group of reporters instead.

Alex Woodward reports.

Vance checks out Kamala Harris’s plane but runs away before spotting her

We analyzed the biggest buzzwords of election season so far, and the internet loves calling Trump weird

07:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The November election cycle is in full swing – and it’s shaping up to be one full of buzzwords and online trends as the competing candidates grapple to pull in votes from the American public.

There’s the term “weird”, which was coined by the new Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz to describe Donald Trump and JD Vance.

There’s “brat”, with Charli XCX’s hit summer album becoming synonymous with Kamala Harris’s campaign.

There’s also the offensive phrase “childless cat ladies” which Vance continues to face backlash over.

Not to mention a whole host of other buzzwords, from coconut trees to bears and Project 2025.

Alicja Hagopian reports.

We analyzed election season buzzwords, and the internet loves calling Trump weird

Harris choosing Walz is another win for Pelosi and Obama

06:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Progressives were some of the loudest Democrats cheering on Twitter after Kamala Harris announced her selection of Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday. But they weren’t the only winners in the party.

Some of the biggest political victors as the Minnesota governor joined the presidential ticket were the biggest power players in the Democratic Party, whose influence has now been solidified after their involvement on the winning side of two monumental battles that have taken place in Democratic politics over the past month and a half.

At the top of the list: Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi.

John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.

Harris choosing Walz is another win for Pelosi and Obama

Kamala Harris and the looming war that could define her presidency

05:15 , Oliver O'Connell

As Kamala Harris sat alongside Joe Biden in the Situation Room on Monday evening, she may have felt some trepidation. The president and vice president were about to be briefed — for hours — on the threat of regional war between Israel and Iran. Harris was now advising as vice president on a war she may soon have to take on as president.

Israel’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyehin in July, at a crucial moment in a months-long White House effort to reach a ceasefire deal, has brought the Middle East to the brink of war. It has also, importantly, brought US-Israel relations to breaking point.

The Independent’s Richard Hall, Bel Trew, and Andrew Feinberg report.

The looming war that could define a Kamala Harris presidency

Progressives have a win in Walz and a loss in Cori Bush, so what now?

04:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia writes:

It looked like progressives got what they wanted on Tuesday when Vice President Kamala Harris selected Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota to be her running mate. In the past, Walz has called humanitarian conditions in Gaza amid Israel’s war with Hamas “intolerable”. That endeared him to some younger Democrats even if Walz, like many other Democrats and Harris herself, remains firmly supportive of Israel.

But only a few hours later, progressives got a punch in the gut when Representative Cori Bush, a member of the Squad, lost her primary in Missouri’s 1st district to Wesley Bell. This comes just months after progressives faced a bruising loss when Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York lost his primary, which left the Squad and its allies demoralized.

Continue reading...

Progressives have a win in Walz and a loss in Cori Bush, so what now?

ICYMI: Watch the full Kamala Harris rally in Detroit

04:00 , Josh Marcus

The power is with the people.



Tune in as Governor @Tim_Walz and I speak with Michigan voters about what’s at stake in this election https://t.co/DMgD9Vcp4s — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 7, 2024

Tim Walz and JD Vance were both picked to win the Rust Belt. What sets them apart?

03:45 , Josh Marcus

Democrats and Republicans are set for a battle over the industrial midwest and the Rust Belt this year — and their vice presidential picks show it.

Kamala Harris’s selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday was a sign that her campaign has no plans to cede any ground in Wisconsin, Michigan or Pennsylvania — three states that have been critical in the past three election cycles. The selection of Walz, an affable football coach, former Army National Guardsman, and high school teacher, was a starting gun in the battle for the white working class that backed Trump in 2016.

John Bowden has the story.

Tim Walz and JD Vance were both picked to win the Rust Belt. What sets them apart?

Harris and Walz’s Midwest tour in pictures

03:30 , Josh Marcus

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The biggest snub of 2024 isn’t Josh Shapiro, it’s Steve Martin

03:10 , Josh Marcus

Steve Martin and Tim Walz (Getty Images)

Steve Martin’s next role will not be the Midwestern politician the internet hoped he’d portray.

With Maya Rudolph’s wildly popular impression of Kamala Harris on “Saturday Night Live,” fans clamored to see who the late-night comedy show would pick to play Harris’ new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

With similar hairstyles and their signature glasses, many fans quickly drew comparisons between Walz and Martin, who’s been a frequent “SNL” guest but never a formal cast member.

“I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no,” Martin told the Los Angeles Times. “I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

‘I can’t wait to debate this guy’

03:00 , Josh Marcus

Tim Walz is clearly thrilled about the idea of debating JD Vance, a fellow veteran and Midwesterner.

Here’s the deal: we’re asking for a fair shot. We're asking for health care and child care. We're asking for an education. We're asking for safety in our streets.



And we're gonna get it, because that's what this campaign is about. It's about moving forward. pic.twitter.com/qheHYmbSXb — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 8, 2024

RFK admits to a freezer full of roadkill

02:50 , Josh Marcus

Election 2024 Kennedy New York (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The RFK campaign keeps getting stranger.

Days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted to taking a bear carcass from the side of the road and placing it in Central Park as a prank a decade ago, he said that has been picking up roadkill his “whole life” and once had a “freezer full of it” at home.

The comment came as the independent presidential candidate was leaving an upstate New York courtroom Wednesday where he had testified in a lawsuit seeking to exclude him from the state’s ballot in November.

Asked about bear carcass prank, RFK Jr. says he once had a freezer full of roadkill meat

Biden is worried Trump won’t concede

02:35 , Josh Marcus

Joe Biden says he is “not confident at all” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Donald Trump loses the 2024 presidential election.

The president said that Trump needed to be taken seriously over his March comments that there would be a “bloodbath” for the US car industry and country should he be defeated in November.

The White House claimed at the time that the former president was inciting violence, which he rejected.

Biden made the comments to CBS News during his first sit-down interview since officially halting his reelection campaign and handing over the reins of the Democratic party to Kamala Harris.

Mike Bedigan has the story.

Biden says he’s ‘not confident’ in peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses

VIDEO: Huge line for Harris-Walz rally in Wisconsin

02:20 , Josh Marcus

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz hit mutiple Midwest states today, with rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan.

For their first stop in Eau Claire, they got a huge turnout, drawing a long line of rallygoers.

Holy cow. This is the line right now to see VP Kamala Harris & Gov. Tim Walz in Eau Claire, Wisconsin — an area that is represented by a Republican in Congress. This energy & enthusiasm are freaking jaw dropping.



pic.twitter.com/J4gdDfrYPD — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 7, 2024

What the polls tell us about the 2024 race

02:00 , Josh Marcus

Kamala Harris appears to be pulling ahead of Donald Trump in presidential election polling for the first time, with the Democrat taking a three-point lead over the Republican former president in a new survey.

A poll for NPR, PBS and Marist published on Wednesday places the Vice President on 51 per cent of the vote overall, compared to Trump’s 48 per cent, and comes after her choice of Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate was met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

Harris also leads Trump on abortion by a huge 15 per cent margin, although the latter has a six-point advantage over the former when it comes to illegal immigration, suggesting MAGA attacks on the Democrat’s past role as a “border czar” within the Biden administration are hurting her on that issue.

More details in our full story from Joe Sommerlad.

Kamala Harris begins to pull away from Donald Trump for first time in latest polling

More photos from today’s Kamala Harris rally in Detroit

01:42 , Josh Marcus

(REUTERS)

(AP)

(AP)

VIDEO: Palestine protesters chanting ‘we won’t vote for genocide’ interrupt Harris rally

01:27 , Josh Marcus

A group of pro-Palestine activists briefly interrupted Kamala Harris’s speech today in Detroit.

Here’s what they said, before being quickly reprimanded by the vice president.

Pro-Palestinian protesters were escorted out of Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Detroit, Michigan, after chanting in the middle of her speech, “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide.” pic.twitter.com/1hR0yjj7I1 — Grady Trimble (@Grady_Trimble) August 8, 2024

Harris shuts down group of pro-Palestinian activists at rally

01:19 , Josh Marcus

Wow, Kamala Harris just destroyed a heckler pic.twitter.com/TRYwapgEr9 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024

Kamala Harris just shut down a group who was chanting during her speech.

“We won’t vote for genocide,” the protesters reportedly said.

“If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that, otherwise I’m speaking,” she said sternly.

Chants of ‘Thank you, Joe!’ break out at Detroit rally

01:02 , Josh Marcus

(REUTERS)

Kamala Harris is in the driver’s seat for the Democrats, but party faithful clearly haven’t forgotten about the president.

At the mention of Biden, the crowd began chanting, “Thank you, Joe!”

“I’m going to tell him what you said,” Harris said onstage in Detroit.

Harris takes the stage

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:58 , Josh Marcus

The vice president has arrived and taken the stage in Detroit.

Harris-Walz arriving in Detroit 🤩 pic.twitter.com/E1IlZr7cXP — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 7, 2024

Walz gets personal about family’s IVF journey

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:56 , Josh Marcus

(Getty Images)

Tim Walz is opening up about why he’s so committed to fighting for access to reproductive care like IVF, which could be under threat from a future Trump administration.

His own daughter, Hope, arrived via the procedure.

“This is very personal for my family,” Walz said, describing the “agony” of waiting for years for a successful round of treatment.

“The agony of that I can feel to this day.”

More on the Walz family here, as Sheila Flynn reports.

Teacher, coach and family man: Tim Walz is the Midwest dad courting the White House

‘Joy,’ ‘Happy Warriors,’ and ‘Minding Your Own Damn Business’: Harris-Walz campaign leans into Midwest vibes

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:53 , Josh Marcus

The Harris-Walz campaign is starting to hit on some central themes, and joy is one of them.

“Those other guys.. tried to steal the joy from this country,” Tim Walz said today from the podium in Detroit.

The campaign has also sought to instill a bit of Midwestern, small-town flair to things, mixing positive messaging and touting the importance “minding your own damn business” on issues ranging from women’s health to access to books.

“It’s amazing what minding your own damn business does to make things work better,” Walz told the crowd.

Earlier in the event, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called the crowd a group of “happy warriors” for Harris-Walz.

Detroit rally interrupted by multiple calls for medics

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:45 , Josh Marcus

(Getty Images)

The atmosphere has been upbeat so far in Detroit, but today’s rally has been stopped numerous times as multiple speakers including Tim Walz and Mitchigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for medics to attend to members of the crowd.

By our count, at least five people have gone down.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the rallygoers were experiencing, but, given the packed rally in an airport hangar, with temperatures at nearly 80 degrees with over 50 percent humidity, it’s more than likely the heat.

Onstage, Walz thanked the crowd for looking after those in distress.

“Thank you for caring for your neighbors,” he said.

Tim Walz sports campaign’s viral camo cap

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:37 , Josh Marcus

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wears a camo hat for the Harris-Walz campaign. (Kamala Harris for President)

It’s not the same as a winning poll, but it’s not nothing, either.

The Harris-Walz campaign recently released a camo hat that almost instantly sold out.

Here’s more on the unlikely accessory of the summer.

Harris-Walz camouflage hat reaches nearly $1m in sales a day after release

More pictures from Detroit Harris-Walz rally

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:34 , Josh Marcus

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Whitmer says it’s time for a ‘strong woman’ in the White House

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:30 , Josh Marcus

#HarrisWalz2024 #DetroitRally (2nd rally of the day) is getting amped up.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes the stage and says she woke up in BIG GRETCH MODE.

She's telling the crowd they need to be louder than the other rallies. Crowd goes nuts. #HarrisWalz pic.twitter.com/xbtEaZpPkT — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) August 7, 2024

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, one of the country’s most prominent female elected leaders, is reminding the crowd of one of the historic milestones that could happen this election.

“We need a strong woman in the White House, and it’s about damn time, and a good man by her side in Vice President Tim Walz,” she said.

During her remarks, Whitmer also touched on the theme of abortion rights, describing how a Harris-Walz administration would protect “the freedom to make your own damn decisions about your own damn body.”

Whitmer praises Harris for living a ‘normal life’ in implicit dig at Vance

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:23 , Josh Marcus

Gretchen Whitmer just took a major shot at JD Vance, even though she didn’t have to say his name.

In response to comments from Vance criticizing those without biological children, Whitmer praised Harris for living a “normal life” and being a stepmother in a “beautiful” family.

“She lived a normal life,” Whitmer said. “She was raised by a single mom who had a full-time job.”

“She is a proud stepmom with a beautiful blended family who call her ‘Mom-ala,’” she added. “And I know a lot of us identify with some of those characteristics.”

More on Vance’s controversial comments on families.

‘Racist’ Mountain Dew, cat ladies — and eyeliner? The ‘weird’ times of JD Vance

‘Big Gretch’ takes the stage

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:16 , Josh Marcus

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, once thought to be on the shortlist for Kamala Harris’s VP pick, has taken the stage, as the crowd chanted her nickname “Big Gretch.”

Want the full scoop on election buzzwords?

Alicja Hagopian has the details.

We analyzed election season buzzwords, and the internet loves calling Trump weird

Vance holds chat with press outside Kamala Harris’s plane

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:15 , Oliver O'Connell

After his plane landed at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Wisconsin, Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance walked across the tarmac to get a closer look at Kamala Harris’s Air Force Two.

But she wasn’t there. After her plane landed, Harris had met a group of Girl Scouts before she joined her motorcade to drive to a packed rally with her running mate Tim Walz in Eau Claire, where Bon Iver was performing for thousands of supporters.

Vance, after getting close to Air Force Two, turned around and walked over to a group of reporters instead.

Alex Woodward reports.

Vance checks out Kamala Harris’s plane but runs away before spotting her

Shawn Fain praises Harris as a ‘strong’ and ‘bada**' woman

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:09 , Josh Marcus

Donald Trump and JD Vance have been stung in recent weeks with the persistent insult that they’re “weird.”

Why Kamala’s VP pick might have already sunk Trump’s ‘weird’ running mate

At today’s rally in Detroit, UAW president Shawn Fain had a different assessment of the candidates in the race, calling Kamala Harris a “bada**.”

UAW President Shawn Fain: Which side are you on? On one side, you got a billionaire that serves himself and his billionaire buddies. And on the other side, we got a strong, intelligent and I'm just going to put it bluntly, a badass woman who stood with us on the picket line pic.twitter.com/A94x34EwFn — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 7, 2024

PHOTOS: Scene from the ground in Detroit as Harris and Walz rally support

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:59 , Josh Marcus

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

UAW president accuses Donald Trump of changing tune on electric cars because of Elon Musk

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:56 , Josh Marcus

UAW president Shawn Fain is accusing Donald Trump of having a false change of heart over electric cars because of promised support from Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla.

“All of a sudden, guess what, Donald Trump changed his tune,” Fain told the Harris-Walz rally in Detroit today, to a round of boos.

“Donald Trump is bought and paid for by the billionaire class,” he added. “Trump is a sellout, and as president he already showed us that under him, America is for sale of the highest bidder.”

Here’s more on the impact of Musk’s support for Trump.

Can we stop Elon Musk from winning the election for Trump?

Fain accuses Trump of being a ‘scab’ and Vance of being a ‘vulture'

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:50 , Josh Marcus

In union country, there’s nothing worse than being accused of being a “scab,” someone who crosses a picket line to work during a strike.

But that’s exactly what UAW leader Shawn Fain is calling Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump doesn’t know s*** about the auto industry,” Fain told the crowd, branding the former president a “scab” and JD Vance a “vulture.”

“He doesn’t give a damn about the working class in this country,” Fain added of Trump.

Will these attacks stick in this crucial battleground state?

UAW leader Shawn Fain blasts Trump as ‘lapdog of the billionaire class’ at Harris-Walz rally in Detroit

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:47 , Josh Marcus

UAW president Shawn Fain is tearing into the Trump-Vance campaign.

“On one side, we’ve got a billionaire that serves himself and his billionaire buddies,” Fain said. “He lies, cheats, and steals his way to the top. He is the lapdog of the billionaire class.”

Harris, meanwhile, is a “strong,” “intelligent,” and “bada** woman” who sided with striking auto workers, Fain said.

Tim Walz’s favorite song is by Bob Dylan — he’s what that tells us about him

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:45 , Oliver O'Connell

A Bob Dylan expert has revealed the meaning behind one of Tim Walz’s favourite songs, after Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate in the US election.

In 2021, the Democratic vice presidential nominee contributed to a feature in the Minnesotan Post to mark the legendary singer-songwriter’s 80th birthday by choosing what he believed was one of his best songs.

Roisin O’Connor reports.

What Tim Walz’s favourite song reveals about him, according to a Bob Dylan expert

Shawn Fain likely to tout Harris-Walz support for labor

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:40 , Josh Marcus

UAW president Shawn Fain is one of the most high-profile speakers at today’s Harris-Walz rally in Detroit.

The auto union leader is likely to boost the Biden-Harris record on organized labor, which included the president visiting striking auto works and supporting $1.7bn to boost electric car manufacturing.

Biden awards $1.7 billion to boost electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly in eight states

The Harris-Walz Express has landed

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:34 , Josh Marcus

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s Midwest campaign sweep continues, and the pair just touched down at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus.

Follow here for more live updates.

BREAKING NEWS: Yet another Hunter Biden case surfaces

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:23 , Josh Marcus

Hunter Biden-Fox News Lawsuit (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It may be Kamala Harris’s campaign now, but those Hunter Biden cases aren’t going anywhere.

A new allegation claims Hunter Biden accepted payments from Gabriel Popoviciu, a wealthy Romanian businessman who was facing corruption charges, while the Romanian sought “to influence U.S. government agencies” at the time Joe Biden was vice president.

The claims came in a court filing on Wednesday as part of the tax case against Hunter Biden from the special counsel’s office.

More here.

How the Secret Service is protecting Harris-Walz campaign, after shock assassination attempt on Trump

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:17 , Josh Marcus

Secret Service snipers were positioned outside a rally for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Wisconsin, the first major outdoor presidential campaign event since a gunman opened fire on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.

Alex Woodward has the details.

Snipers watch over Harris-Walz outdoor rally, the first since gunman fired on Trump

Harris choosing Walz is another win for Pelosi and Obama

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Progressives were some of the loudest Democrats cheering on Twitter after Kamala Harris announced her selection of Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday. But they weren’t the only winners in the party.

Some of the biggest political victors as the Minnesota governor joined the presidential ticket were the biggest power players in the Democratic Party, whose influence has now been solidified after their involvement on the winning side of two monumental battles that have taken place in Democratic politics over the past month and a half.

At the top of the list: Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi.

John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.

Harris choosing Walz is another win for Pelosi and Obama

Harris-Walz rally is under way in Detroit: pictures

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:12 , Josh Marcus

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

WATCH: Harris campaign is starting to top Trump in the polls

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:00 , Josh Marcus

With the election less than 100 days away, the race is closer than ever.

Recent polls suggest the Harris campaign has made up its deficit with the Trump team and may be pulling ahead.