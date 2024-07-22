Trump And Vance Argue Biden Can't Serve Out His Term

Lydia O'Connor
·2 min read
Trump And Vance Argue Biden Can't Serve Out His Term

Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), argued in an upcoming Fox News interview that Democrats’ push for President Joe Biden to leave the race constituted a “coup” and that he legally can’t finish out his term.

In the clip from the interview, which was filmed the day before Biden dropped out and will air in full Monday night, host Jesse Watters asked the two men leading the GOP ticket if Democrats were staging a “coup against Joe Biden” to get him out of the race.

“Sort of,” Trump responded.

“Yeah, I think it is,” Vance followed up before making the argument that the Constitution precludes Biden from finishing out his term.

“If Joe Biden can’t run for president, he can’t serve as president,” Vance insisted. “And if they want to take him down because he’s mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th Amendment. You don’t get to sort of do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it’s an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way.”

Under the 25th Amendment, the vice president and a majority of the administration’s Cabinet members may vote to declare the president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” allowing the vice president to take on the president’s duties.

While it’s true Democrats became concerned about Biden’s ability to run a successful campaign after his disastrous debate performance against Trump, none have publicly raised concerns that he’s “mentally incapable of serving” out the remainder of his term. The push for Biden to withdraw was focused on his ailing poll numbers.

Trump claimed that there’s been a conspiracy to mislead Americans about Biden’s mental and physical fitness.

“Look, you had people that lied to the American public,” he told Watters. “And I tell you what. You ought to take a look at his doctors because his doctors keep giving him this wonderful report.”

Even after Biden announced the end of his campaign Sunday, clearing the way for the party to coalesce around Vice President Kamala Harris as the new nominee, Trump spent much of the day attacking him on social media.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!” Trump wrote in one of several posts.

